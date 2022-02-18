58°F
Oakland OKs A’s stadium site environmental review; Vegas still in play

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2022 - 10:23 am
 
Rendering of the Oakland A's planned Howard Terminal project, that includes a $1 billion, 35,00 ...
Rendering of the Oakland A's planned Howard Terminal project, that includes a $1 billion, 35,000-seat waterfront ballpark. (Oakland Athletics).

A plan to build a new Major League Baseball stadium in the Bay Area took another step forward Thursday, but Las Vegas hasn’t yet struck out on the chance of luring the Oakland A’s here.

The Oakland City Council voted 6-2 Thursday night to certify the environmental impact study for the Oakland Athletics’ planned $12 billion Howard Terminal project, one that includes a $1 billion, 35,000 fan capacity waterfront stadium.

“Tonight’s vote by the City Council was a historic moment for Oakland’s future,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement following the vote.”

The vote in favor of the certification came after an eight-hour long meeting, which included around five hours of public comment. There was a healthy mix of Oakland area residents for and against approval of the environmental study.

The council’s approval of the study was a necessary step toward launching the project and the ultimate goal of keeping the A’s in Oakland. There are still several steps to go, with multiple points of concern that must be worked out by Oakland officials and the A’s before a binding term sheet for the project is signed.

Some of the topics in question include the development agreement, affordable housing, community benefits and infrastructure elements.

“Now that the final environmental impact report has been certified, the floor is set for negotiating robust community benefits that out residents demand and deserve, as well as the final development agreement,” Schaaf said.

As the Bay Area process plays out, the A’s are also exploring the possibility of relocating to Las Vegas and building a new ballpark for the team. The dual city work comes as the aging RingCentral Coliseum was deemed to not be a viable future site for the franchise by MLB and team officials.

Last May, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred gave the A’s the OK to explore possible relocation from Oakland after the stadium process in the Bay Area dragged on. Southern Nevada is the only market the team has seriously looked at.

Team officials, including President Dave Kaval, have been to the Las Vegas Valley several times since Manfred’s green light, looking at various sites and meeting with area stakeholders on the possibility of a $1 billion, 30,000-plus-seat stadium being built in the area.

The A’s have looked at several potential ballpark sites in Southern Nevada including in the Resort Corridor, Henderson and Summerlin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

