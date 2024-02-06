Public funding for A’s ballpark faces another legal challenge

A second education group is challenging a Nevada Legislature bill that provides public funding to help build an Athletics ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

This undated conceptual rendering shows what the Oakland Athletics' new ballpark in Las Vegas could look like. The $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium is planned for 9 acres of land on the 35-acre Tropicana site. (Oakland Athletics)

Strong Public Schools Nevada said in a news release Monday that it has filed a constitutional challenge against Senate Bill 1, signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo in June, that promises to provide $380 million in public funds to build a $1.5 billion baseball stadium where the Tropicana Las Vegas currently sits on the Strip.

The organization claims SB1 violates five sections of the Nevada Constitution, and that the violations “should lead to the bill’s invalidation.”

“There’s been more planning of a ‘world class’ stadium than there has been implementing a funding plan to ensure a ‘world class’ education for our kids,” Vicki Kreidel, president of the Nevada Education Association of Southern Nevada, said in a news release. “These misguided priorities are why Nevada continually ranks at the bottom of all the good lists.”

This lawsuit follows an effort by “Schools Over Stadiums,” a political action committee formed by the Nevada State Education Association, to challenge the bill. The group also argued that the bill violates the state constitution.

A referendum petition from the group that aimed to get the A’s public funding on the 2024 ballot was shot down in November by a Carson City District Court judge.

Oakland Athletics lobbyiests filed a brief with the Nevada Supreme Court last month highlighting why the lower court decision should be upheld. Lobbyists argued that the group did not provide the full text of SB1 in their petition referendum.

