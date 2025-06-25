Q&A: Rob Manfred confident A’s move to Las Vegas will be boon for MLB

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred talked to the Review-Journal after Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Athletics’ stadium in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill, from left, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo watch during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Athletics $1.75 billion Strip ballpark at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas Monday, June 23, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred initially gave the Athletics approval to explore relocation in 2021, specifically in the Las Vegas area.

MLB was eyeing Las Vegas for some time in relation to adding a team in the blossoming professional sports market, Manfred told the Review-Journal. The support the area has shown its pro sports teams and the demographics of the area, including the robust tourism the city is known for, piqued the league’s interest.

With the A’s failing to land a new stadium in the Bay Area, Manfred is pleased with how the Las Vegas process has played out the past four years and was one of the happiest attendees Monday at the team’s stadium groundbreaking ceremony.

Manfred talked exclusively Monday with the RJ about arriving at the milestone day and why the league is bullish on the A’s move to Las Vegas.

RJ: This event is four years in the making since MLB gave the A’s approval to explore relocation. What’s it like to see this happening in Las Vegas?

Manfred: It’s just exciting to see the construction actually start. I never had a doubt that it was going to happen, but it’s always nice to see the beginning.

RJ: There are still people doubting that the stadium will be built, even though work is being done on the site. What’s the message to them?

Manfred: (A’s owner) John Fisher has made a tremendous commitment to Las Vegas, to making it work here. Starting with the governor (Joe Lombardo), all the local officials have been unbelievably supportive of the project. I frankly don’t understand why anyone would have a doubt.

RJ: What excites you about Las Vegas as an MLB market?

Manfred: First of all, Vegas is a sports town. It’s always been. The experience in hosting pro sports teams has been extremely positive here, and when you’re here and you see all that goes on all the time, we’re pretty confident that this is going to work great for us.

RJ: A lot of people are talking about the investments the A’s are looking to bring in. The MLB vetted some people who might put money into the project. Talk about the confidence of that occurring.

Manfred: I think that investing in a major league club right now is a great investment. I think our teams are undervalued in relation to teams in other sports. I think that this team may be a unique opportunity in a sense that come 2028 they are going to have a state-of-the-art facility in a brand-new market that’s proven itself to be supportive of professional sports teams.

RJ: MLB already has a footprint in Las Vegas, previously hosting awards shows and meetings. Where do you see that growing as the stadium is completed?

Manfred: For major events, for All-Star games and things like that, one of the things that’s always important is what the infrastructure is like and can you support a big event? Look around here, and we don’t have much doubt that is the case.

RJ: You’ve mentioned the success of pro teams. What role did that play when you first gave the A’s the go-ahead to explore relocation and the Las Vegas market?

Manfred: We’ve been looking at markets, we’ve been talking about expansion, and we thought that the demographics here, the amount of tourism that comes through here all the time. We thought it created a great opportunity for baseball, whether it was relocation or expansion, and we’re glad that we’ll have a team here in ’28

