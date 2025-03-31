Scoreboard, seats, more: How A’s are getting Triple-A park ready for MLB

The A’s are kicking off their three-year stay in Sacramento on Monday and will play their first game at Sutter Health Park, home of the Triple-A River Cats.

The Tower Bridge is visible behind right field and new scoreboard during the San Francisco Giants game against the Sacramento River Cats at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento Calif., on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The Athletics will kick off their three-year stint in Sacramento on Monday by hosting their first game at the Triple-A stadium Sutter Health Park.

The A’s will play in the venue in 2025, 2026 and 2027 before moving to their planned $1.75 billion Las Vegas ballpark for the 2028 MLB campaign.

The team will not have a city included with its name during its stay in Sacramento since it’s a temporary stop. The A’s will have a “Las Vegas” patch on their jersey sleeves starting this season as part of an $8.5 million deal with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The club, ahead of its first season sharing a home with the Sacramento River Cats, a San Francisco Giants affiliate, made a number of upgrades to the 14,000-seat stadium to bring it up to MLB standards.

Here are some of the areas the A’s looked to improve:

Field

Sutter Health Park implemented the use of AirPAT technology to improve the performance and sustainability of the stadium’s natural grass surface. The technology allows for advanced care and management of the grass with two teams playing on the surface each season.

Crews will also monitor the grass with a drone, infrared scanning and infield moisture sensors to provide real-time data on the turf’s health.

Screen upgrades

A new main display was added in right-center field. It measures at 75 feet by 32 feet and is twice the resolution of the ballpark’s previous screen.

The stadium displays will also utilize a new content system that will allow for an easy transition between A’s and River Cats graphics. The screens will incorporate live stats for both major and minor league games.

Dynamic stadium lighting was installed as well to allow moments like home runs to set off graphics across all displays in the ballpark.

Ribbon boards, a new backstop LED display and full digital menu boards were also added in the stadium.

Infrastructure enhancements

Stadium infrastructure and technology were improved to provide a better game-day experience for fans.

The team added 125 wireless access points to the stadium to provide ample Wi-Fi coverage across the facility’s indoor and outdoor spaces. The A’s also expanded fiber optics and put in a new data center to improve game-day operations, video replay and broadcasts.

Clubhouse, dugout, and player amenities

A new clubhouse was added to Sutter Health Park featuring training and recovery spaces, performance technology and advanced equipment.

The amenities include two built-in hot and cold tubs, a cryo-chamber, an infrared sauna, a massage therapy room, a space dedicated to mental health and wellness and an on-site doctor’s office with an X-ray machine.

Other renovations include hitting tunnels for A’s players and visiting teams, a visiting team weight room, coach locker rooms, a training room space, umpire rooms, an indoor-outdoor weight room and an upgraded kitchen and dining room.

Upgraded clubs and seating

The A’s added new premium seating areas to Sutter Health Park as well.

The spaces include the Rooftop group hospitality area that can fit up to 130 people, with dedicated food and beverage service.

The Diamond View Dugout was enhanced with new seats, in-seat service and comfort items like blankets and cold towels.

Jackson Rancheria Legacy and Sky River Casino Solon clubs were redesigned with premium seating, enhanced bars, food stations with on-site chefs and communal tables.

The Gilt-Edge Club is an open-air hospitality space on the main concourse featuring upgraded drink rails, barstool seating, ceiling fans and modern furniture.

Concessions enhancements

Sutter Health Park will feature a new point of sale system, digital billboards at all concession stands and portable vendors, to increase speed and allow for mobile order pickup.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred toured the ballpark in late January and was pleased with the A’s temporary home.

“The River Cats and the A’s have done a great job making changes necessary to host Major League games,” Manfred said to the Review-Journal. “Sacramento will be a great home that will allow the A’s to ramp up for an exciting opening in Las Vegas in 2028.”

Next stop Vegas

The A’s, after their three-year stay in Sacramento, plan to move to a 33,000-seat stadium built on land where the former Tropical hotel once stood on the Strip.

The ballpark will be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre site. Bally’s Corp. is planning to construct a resort and shared spaces with the A’s on the remaining land.

Construction on the stadium is set to begin before the end of June. It should take between 31 and 33 months to complete.

Plans call for 80 percent of the ballpark’s seats to be located between the foul poles. The stadium will also have the closest seats to home plate in MLB.

Fans will have 30 different seating experiences to choose from, ranging from luxury options to cheaper ones for those looking for a family day at the ballpark.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.