‘Spherical armadillo’ or Sydney Opera House? A’s stadium gets mixed reviews

Here’s what fans, media and Major League Baseball observers are saying about the renderings for the ballpark the Oakland Athletics plan to build in Las Vegas.

An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Courtesy Athletics)

What the media, fans and observers are saying about the A’s stadium renderings:

Dave Kaval, Athletics president (@DaveKaval)

Play ball What a design! Thank you @BjarkeIngels

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports columnist (@DanWetzel)

There have been some wild stadium renderings through the years but the ones for the A’s ballpark in Vegas are so impractical here’s guessing the franchise stays in Oakland.

Brent Rooker, Athletics outfielder/designated hitter (@Brent_Rooker12)

Just out here trying to enjoy my off day but instead I am catching strays based on an artists drawing of my hypothetical batting average several years down the road

SFist (@SFist)

The sun is literally setting in the wrong direction in the Oakland A’s seemingly AI-generated new renderings of their proposed Las Vegas ballpark, which may be a metaphor for this troubled stadium.

Jomboy (@Jomboy_)

I saw Moby Dick at the Sydney Opera house when I was 8. Guy walked on stage and screamed Call Me Ishmael. My sister and I laughed pretty loud. Mom and dad nudged us. Slept through the rest of the show. Was too young to be seeing Moby Dick at the opera house. 0.0% chance this stadium gets built.

Sean McCormack, Director of Poker Strategy, MGM Resorts International (@ThePokerBoss)

I’ve heard no less than 10 times today how the new A’s Stadium set for Las Vegas looks too much like the Sydney Opera House. First time here, eh?

Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland Vice Mayor (@Kaplan4Oakland)

These renderings again show that building the new ballpark in Oakland would be easier, faster, and cheaper. Plus stronger fan support, more TV revenue, better transportation access. In Oakland can have the approx. 15 acres desired, at an approved site. And better financially.

Melissa Lockard, The Athletic (@melissalockard)

newballpark (@newballpark)

Amused at how Oakland fans are insulted that BIG and HNTB are still working with the A’s. BIG is a rock star architect. HNTB is a huge firm that built Mount Davis, Levi’s & Allegiant. They know plenty about Oakland already. They’re not going to cape for a broke mid-tier city.

Craig Calcaterra, cupofcoffee.beehiiv.com (@craigcalcaterra)

I still put it at 65-35 that the A’s actually build a place and move to Las Vegas. I’ll up those odds if and when they do a single thing that actually shows they are committing to the move instead of doing things that merely make it *look* like they’re moving.

BallPark Buzz (@BallParkBuzz)

The person who designed the Sydney Opera House has to be working on the new A’s stadium. Can’t convince me otherwise.

Shawn Coomer, Miles to Memories Vegas (@MtM_Vegas)

Not sure where the casino is in these new A’s stadium renderings but I actually like it. What do you think?

Ryan W. Mead (@rwmead)

Las Vegas already has a fake Statue of Liberty and a fake Eiffel Tower, so why not a fake Sydney Opera House?

Excuse me…

I have just been informed that Athletics management prefer you refer to its shape as “spherical armadillo”.

OaklandStadiumWatch (@OakStadiumWatch)

I’m biased and obviously don’t want the A’s to move to Las Vegas, but I’m still interested in ballpark design. And honestly, once released, I thought the Vegas designs would likely have some interesting, unique features. If this is what they’re going with… this looks stupid.

Alexander Marks (@AlexMarksNV)

Just remember: Hill, Aguero, Fisher, and Kaval stood before the #NVLeg and said they needed $380M in public money for a *retractable* roof stadium. That’s not what we’re seeing. Convenient how things change after they get their public money… #SchoolsOverStadiums #SellTheTeam

Fanatics Sportsbook (@fanaticsbook_pb)

The renderings for the A’s new stadium in Las Vegas look INCREDIBLE

Steve Berman, The Athletic (@BASportsGuy)

I’d just go with the Sydney Opera House thing instead of calling it a “spherical armadillo,” but maybe that’s just me.

Casey Pratt, KGO-TV reporter (@CaseyPrattABC7)

If I had a band I’d immediately change its name to Spherical Armadillo.

Rick Tittle, SportsByline.com (@RickTittle)

I think this looks awesome. Which is why I’m jealous and pissed.

A’s Fan Radio (@As_Fan_Radio)

This looks ridiculous. The Howard Terminal renderings looks more realistic than these.

The @Athletics continue to prove they are NOT serious people under the ownership of John Fisher & “leadership” of @DaveKaval.

OaklandDeservesBaseball (@EdMcGCA)

Yoooooo they really dropped the term “spherical armadillo” in the press release

Marisa Ingemi, San Francisco Chronicle (@Marisa_Ingemi)

I don’t want to be hyperbolic but the A’s stadium renderings are one of the ugliest things ive ever seen

