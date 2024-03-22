Stadium Authority approves A’s community benefits plan

The Oakland Athletics’ community benefits plan was unanimously approved Thursday by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board.

Lynn Littlejohn, vice president of community empowerment for Mortenson Construction, speaks to members of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Oakland Athletics community benefits plan was unanimously approved Thursday by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board. That is the first of four agreements that must be approved before the A’s can begin construction on their $1.5 billion stadium.

The benefits plan includes various requirements including a minimum financial commitment, art requirements, workforce diversity goals for both construction and stadium workers, livable wages for ballpark staff and educational elements.

A scheduled April meeting of the board will not occur. The next planned Stadium Authority meeting will be May 16.

During that meeting it is possible that the draft development agreement, which will include how the A’s will finance and construct the the 33,000-capacity ballpark, will be presented, according to Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill. The other two agreements — the lease and non-relocation agreements — also are expected to be on May’s agenda, he asid.

A draft non-relocation agreement was introduced at an October’s meeting.

