Supreme Court rules on petition effort against A’s ballpark public financing bill

The Nevada Supreme court sided with a District Court judge’s ruling in favor of the Oakland Athletics, rejecting a Nevada teachers union political action committee’s effort to put the team’s Las Vegas ballpark public financing on November’s ballot.

An order affirming the lower court ruling was filed Monday by the Supreme Court backing District Court Judge James Todd Russell’s November decision in favor of A’s lobbyists Danny Thompson and Thomas Morley in a lawsuit filed by the two against PAC Schools Over Stadiums, the matter was appealed by the group, created by the Nevada State Education Association, to the Supreme Court.

Bradley Schrager, attorney for Thompson and Morley, Monday confirmed in a text to the Las Vegas Review-Journal the court’s ruling noting that it was likely the end of the line for the petition effort.

“That’s all for now,” Schrager said, noting that it could be possible for Schools Over Stadiums to ask for the court to reconsider its decision, highlighting such requests are very rarely granted.

Schools Over Stadiums was looking to collect signatures to bring the ballot petition challenging Senate Bill 1 to a public vote. SB1 was signed into law last year earmarking up to $380 million in public financing for the A’s planned $1.5 billion stadium. Oral arguments on the appeal were heard last month by Supreme Court Justices, leading to Monday’s ruling.

The petition filed in September highlighted five sections of SB1 that the group claimed violated the state constitution. Morley and Thompson then filed their lawsuit claiming the petition was misleading. The lobbyists said the petition should include SB 1 in its entirety, which was the basis of the oral arguments heard by the Supreme Court last month.

The PAC would’ve had until June 26 to gather 102,362 verified signatures of registered Nevada voters who participated in the 2022 general election to bring the ballpark financing bill to a public vote in November.

Schools Over Stadiums said they plan to again pursue a petition in the coming years.

“With this guidance, Schools Over Stadiums plans to refile our petition next year and win in 2026,” the PAC said Monday in a statement. “Nevada voters deserve the opportunity to decide where their money goes.”

The NSEA also backs PAC Strong Public Schools, which in February filed a lawsuit in Carson City District Court against the state of Nevada, Clark County and the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, claiming SB1 is unconstitutional.

Last month, the A’s filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit, stating that no party listed in the suit can adequately represent their interest as an MLB team, its obligations under SB1 and their planned Strip ballpark.

Stadium Authority meeting

With another legal win Monday, the A’s also have other business to conduct regarding its planned ballpark at Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting.

There the A’s are scheduled to present a draft of their nonrelocation agreement, which will include various conditions of their Southern Nevada move. The agreement will guarantee the A’s will stay in Las Vegas for at least 30 years, which will be tied to the length of the pending lease agreement.

After Thursday, the A’s still need to present drafts of development and lease agreements. The development agreement detail the A’s ballpark construction plans and how the team plans to finance the over $1 billion its responsible for on the stadium project.

The three agreements will then need to be approved by the stadium authority board.

This year the body approved the A’s community benefits agreement, which guarantees the A’s will carry out various initiatives to benefit Southern Nevada.

All the agreements are required to be approved by the stadium authority as set forth by SB1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

