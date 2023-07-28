105°F
Athletics

Tropicana land owner says baseball stadium project moving rapidly

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2023 - 9:54 am
 
The Tropicana hotel-casino site where the Oakland Athletics are planing to build a new ballpark ...
The Tropicana hotel-casino site where the Oakland Athletics are planing to build a new ballpark is seen, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The owner of the Tropicana land where the Oakland Athletics plan to build a Major League Baseball stadium says the project is moving at a rapid pace, even though the team hasn’t officially received permission to relocate to Las Vegas.

Peter Carlino, CEO of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., the real estate investment trust that owns the Tropicana land, also said his company executives are confident that the 9 acres designated for the stadium project would be enough to accommodate the plan the property’s operator, Bally’s Corp., has worked out with the baseball team.

Carlino made his remarks Friday in a conference call with investors on the company’s second-quarter earnings.

The A’s are planning to construct a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium on at least 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site, the decades-old resort will have to be demolished to make way for the ballpark.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

