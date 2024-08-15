Updated A’s Las Vegas ballpark draft lease agreement to be presented

An updated draft lease agreement for the Oakland Athletics’ planned Strip ballpark is scheduled to be presented Thursday by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

The agreement features various considerations and clauses tied to the A’s playing at the planned $1.5 billion ballpark for an initial 30-year time span.

The lease agreement is one of four that must be approved by the stadium authority, in addition to a separate agreement with Clark County and financial stipulations that need to be met, ahead of public money being made available for the project. The A’s will transfer ownership of the ballpark and the land it sits on to the stadium authority before the team starts playing at the facility, which is why a lease agreement needs to be struck.

The A’s are responsible for financing all but up to $380 million of the $1.5 billion project. The A’s plan to use $300 million in debt financing and up to $850 million in equity from team owner John Fisher’s family, on top of around $350 million of the available $380 million in public funding. The A’s are also open to bringing in local investors to help offset the equity the Fishers would contribute to the stadium’s construction, in return for a minority stake in the A’s.

The 30-year length is also tied to the nonrelocation agreement, which details stipulations to the A’s having to remain in Las Vegas for the length of the lease agreement, or face various penalties. The draft nonrelocation agreement was introduced in May and is being revised.

The development agreement, which lays out construction and financial details of the ballpark, was introduced last month, along with the community benefits agreement, which lays out minimum community involvement aspects by the A’s, was approved earlier this year.

The three outstanding agreements will be fine-tuned over the next few months, with the goal of having all of them ready for approval in December, authority chairman Steve Hill said last month.

The A’s are playing their final home games at the Oakland Coliseum through the end of September. The team will then play three interim seasons at a minor league ballpark in Sacramento.

Plans call for construction on the A’s Las Vegas Strip ballpark, slated to be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site, to begin in April and to be ready in time for the 2028 MLB season.

