Updated A’s Las Vegas ballpark renderings revealed

The Oakland Athletics’ vision of what their planned Las Vegas ballpark will look like came into focus Tuesday with the release of new stadium renderings.

The 33,000-fan capacity ballpark design features a fixed-roof and tiered seating to allow for uninterrupted sight lines from every seat. The roof’s design features five overlapping layers, inspired by the traditional baseball pennants, with the wall behind the outfield to feature the world’s largest cable-net glass window, facing the Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard intersections, to allow for the Strip to serve as the backdrop for the stadium.

The window allows for natural lighting inside the stadium, while also limiting heat created during times there is direct sunlight to the south of the stadium.

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) is the design lead, with HNTB serving as the sports/hospitality designer and architect of record on the $1.5 billion project.

“The collaboration between BIG’s creativity and HNTB’s technical expertise allows for a truly innovative and bold design while ensuring an unmatched fan experience,”A’s owner John Fisher said. “We hope to add to the dynamic atmosphere and liveliness of the Las Vegas Strip, creating a welcoming environment for all of Southern Nevada.”

Plans also call for the A’s ballpark to feature an 18,000-square-foot jumbotron, which would be the largest stadium screen in MLB. The current holder for the largest scoreboard screen in MLB are the New York Mets at 17,400 square feet at Citi Field.

“Our design for the new Vegas home for the A’s is conceived in response to the unique culture and climate of the city,’” Bjarke Ingels, founder and creative director of BIG said in a statement. “Five pennant arches enclose the ballpark -shading from the Nevada sun while opening to the soft daylight from the north. A giant window frames a majestic view of the life of the Strip and the iconic New York New York hotel skyline. All direct sunlight is blocked, while all the soft daylight is allowed to wash the field in natural light.

Plans also call for 2,500 parking spots to be included on site, with a three-acre plaza area that will lead up to the stadium.

The Tropicana hotel is planned to close on April 2, to begin preparations for the Rat Pack-era property to be demolished. The process is expected to take up to a year to complete, with the A’s planning to begin construction on the ballpark in April 2025.

The ballpark will be built on nine acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site, with three-acres of shared space planned for a plaza. Tropicana owner Bally’s Corp. plans to construct a new hotel-casino on the remaining acreage. Bally’s Corp. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., who owns the land the hotel sits on, have been working with the A’s and the design team to ensure the site layout will work with the master plan for the resort.

Details of the resort process including towers, locations, and phases will be developed in the coming months.

“The A’s have created a remarkable design that adds to the rich fabric of must-see attractions in Las Vegas,” Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim said in a statement. “This is a once-in-a-generation project, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to develop a comprehensive site plan at this iconic location. We look forward to sharing more on our plan in due course.”

