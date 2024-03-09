‘We can compete right now’: A’s focused on winning in 2024 — PHOTOS
The Oakland Athletics faced off against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark as part of Big League Weekend. The A’s lost 112 games last season.
Oakland Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler said it’s not going to be hard for the A’s to put last season behind them.
The A’s had the worst record in Major League Baseball, finishing 50-112. It was their second year of losing more than 100 games. Many projections expect the A’s to lose more than 100 games again this season.
“It isn’t that hard to put that behind you when you have a losing season,” Butler said. “It’s easy, all you want to do is win anyway. You’re just ready for that year to be over, and once that year is over, you’re starting a new year. It’s a clean slate, and everybody is ready to come back and win some games.”
The A’s lost 5-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in the first of a two-game series for Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark in front of an announced crowd of 7,938. The teams play again at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.
Fans got a look at current and potential future big leaguers for when the club relocates to Las Vegas in 2028.
On Wednesday, renderings of the A’s planned 33,000-seat ballpark on the Strip where the Tropicana sits were revealed. The team has not said where it will play in 2025 after its lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires at the end of this season.
The A’s played in Big League Weekend in Las Vegas last year. Manager Mark Kotsay said he feels like there’s a little more excitement about playing in Las Vegas this time with the team’s future plans more solidified.
Entering his third season leading the A’s, the 17-year MLB veteran has made one thing clear to his team: “Focus on what you have control over.”
“Our group here, obviously everyone is aware of the future,” Kotsay said. “We’re also here of the mindset that we’re here in Oakland in 2024, representing the Oakland Athletics and coming off a season last year that no one was real thrilled about. Our focus is on getting better and winning more baseball games.”
The A’s are 6-7 through two weeks of spring training action. Third baseman Brett Harris said 2023 was a “growing year for everyone in a lot of aspects.”
He said he’s optimistic about what the A’s crop of young players can do this season.
“It’s a young team, and we want to show people that we have young guys that are going to compete in the future,” Harris said. “Honestly, we’re going to compete right now. A lot of people say ‘in a few years.’ I think as a whole we think we can compete right now.”
Among notable young stars returning for the A’s are second baseman Zack Gelof, who had a .267 batting average in 69 games last season, and catcher Shea Langeliers, who was second on the team with 22 home runs and 63 RBIs.
Butler shared Harris’ sentiments that the A’s could exceed expectations.
“(Kotsay) had a talk with us at the beginning about buying in with the whole team and our plan for this year,” Butler said. “So far, I’ve seen everyone buy in. “We’ve been playing really good in spring, winning a lot of games, everyone is doing their jobs. I’m excited. We’re going to win a lot of games, more than people think we are.”
Up next
What: Big League Weekend
Who: Oakland Athletics vs. Milwaukee Brewers
When: 1:05 p.m. Saturday
Where: Las Vegas Ballpark