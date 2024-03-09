‘We can compete right now’: A’s focused on winning in 2024 — PHOTOS

The Oakland Athletics faced off against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark as part of Big League Weekend. The A’s lost 112 games last season.

Oakland Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) signs autographs for fans before a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Mitch Spence (69) throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during a Major League Baseball showcase game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidtttd

A young Oakland Athletics fan slaps hands with mascot Stomper during a Major League Baseball showcase game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidtttd

A young Oakland Athletics fan slaps hands with mascot Stomper before a Major League Baseball spring training game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidtttd

Oakland Athletics Drew Lugbauer (75) runs to first base during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidtttd

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Mitch Spence (69) throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during a Major League Baseball spring training game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidtttd

Oakland Athletics outfielder Miguel Andujar (22) throws in field during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidtttd

Oakland Athletics outfielder Miguel Andujar (22) bats during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidtttd

Oakland Athletics shortstop Darell Hernaiz (48) passes the ball off to second baseman Zack Gelof (20) before getting Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Joey Ortiz (3) out during a Major League Baseball spring training game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidtttd

Oakland Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) throws to first base after getting an out on Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Joey Ortiz (3) during a Major League Baseball spring training game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidtttd

Oakland Athletics center fielder Esteury Ruiz (1) and coach Ramon Hernandez (88) react after Ruiz hit a single during a Major League Baseball spring training game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics first baseman Drew Lugbauer (75) dives for the ball during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidtttd

Oakland Athletics first baseman Drew Lugbauer (75) misses a catch during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics shortstop Darell Hernaiz (48) smiles while up to bat during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics pitcher Lucas Erceg (70 throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during a Major League Baseball spring training game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Mason Miller (19) throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during a Major League Baseball spring training game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics outfielder Hoy Park (11) runs to second base during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics infielder Max Muncy (72) throws to second base during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics outfielder Miguel Andujar (22) slaps hands with center fielder Esteury Ruiz (1) after hitting a home run during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics infielder Logan Davidson throws to first base for an out over the Milwaukee Brewers during a Major League Baseball spring training game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A young fan cheers for the Oakland Athletics during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A young fan asks for autographs from the Oakland Athletics during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) catches for an out against Oakland Athletics infielder Max Muncy (72) during a Major League Baseball spring training game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A fan looks on during warmups before a Major League Baseball spring training game between the Oakland Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) slides into first base after attempting to steal while Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) prepares to catch during a Major League Baseball spring training game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics outfielder Miguel Andujar (22) bats against the Milwaukee Brewers during a Major League Baseball spring training game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) runs to the bench during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Mitch Spence (69) throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during a Major League Baseball spring training game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics outfielder Miguel Andujar (22) gestures to the sky after hitting a home run during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans sing during the seventh inning stretch during a Major League Baseball spring training game between the Oakland Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Mason Miller (19) throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during a Major League Baseball spring training game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics outfielder Miguel Andujar (22) slaps hands with outfielder Hoy Park (11) after scoring a home run during a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oakland Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler said it’s not going to be hard for the A’s to put last season behind them.

The A’s had the worst record in Major League Baseball, finishing 50-112. It was their second year of losing more than 100 games. Many projections expect the A’s to lose more than 100 games again this season.

“It isn’t that hard to put that behind you when you have a losing season,” Butler said. “It’s easy, all you want to do is win anyway. You’re just ready for that year to be over, and once that year is over, you’re starting a new year. It’s a clean slate, and everybody is ready to come back and win some games.”

The A’s lost 5-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in the first of a two-game series for Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark in front of an announced crowd of 7,938. The teams play again at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.

Fans got a look at current and potential future big leaguers for when the club relocates to Las Vegas in 2028.

On Wednesday, renderings of the A’s planned 33,000-seat ballpark on the Strip where the Tropicana sits were revealed. The team has not said where it will play in 2025 after its lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires at the end of this season.

The A’s played in Big League Weekend in Las Vegas last year. Manager Mark Kotsay said he feels like there’s a little more excitement about playing in Las Vegas this time with the team’s future plans more solidified.

Entering his third season leading the A’s, the 17-year MLB veteran has made one thing clear to his team: “Focus on what you have control over.”

“Our group here, obviously everyone is aware of the future,” Kotsay said. “We’re also here of the mindset that we’re here in Oakland in 2024, representing the Oakland Athletics and coming off a season last year that no one was real thrilled about. Our focus is on getting better and winning more baseball games.”

The A’s are 6-7 through two weeks of spring training action. Third baseman Brett Harris said 2023 was a “growing year for everyone in a lot of aspects.”

He said he’s optimistic about what the A’s crop of young players can do this season.

“It’s a young team, and we want to show people that we have young guys that are going to compete in the future,” Harris said. “Honestly, we’re going to compete right now. A lot of people say ‘in a few years.’ I think as a whole we think we can compete right now.”

Among notable young stars returning for the A’s are second baseman Zack Gelof, who had a .267 batting average in 69 games last season, and catcher Shea Langeliers, who was second on the team with 22 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Butler shared Harris’ sentiments that the A’s could exceed expectations.

“(Kotsay) had a talk with us at the beginning about buying in with the whole team and our plan for this year,” Butler said. “So far, I’ve seen everyone buy in. “We’ve been playing really good in spring, winning a lot of games, everyone is doing their jobs. I’m excited. We’re going to win a lot of games, more than people think we are.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.