‘We have essentially broken ground’: Construction on A’s Strip ballpark on schedule

Cranes are expected to arrive on the Athletics’ stadium site as early as late June, with the planned start of vertical work to occur afterward, according to team president Marc Badain.

Badain gave an update on the stadium’s construction process at Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting, detailing the early work already underway and what to expect in the coming months.

Grading work on the site started last month, which includes excavating more than 100,000 cubic feet of dirt before July 1, Badain said. Additionally, crews on May 12 started testing pilings for the foundation of the $1.75 billion stadium. The tests will run through next week, with production pilings, which will support the foundation of the stadium, starting thereafter.

“We have essentially broken ground. We have work going on the site,” Badain said.

The office trailer compound for the Mortenson-McCarty joint venture, which is overseeing the ballpark’s construction, is 75 percent complete and by the first week of June will be completed. At that point up to 60 people will begin to work out of the trailers.

In late June or early July, cranes will then begin to be moved onto the stadium site, Badain said.

“We’ll do some shallow foundational work starting July 1st,” Badain said.

Once the cranes are on site they can start to set steel, and the stadium’s progress will be more noticeable than crews mainly digging dirt to prepare the project for heavy work.

Toward summer’s end and into early fall vertical columns from the stadium will begin to emerge over the fence that surrounds the stadium site, said Steve Hill, chairman of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

“It’ll be (between) late July into sometime into October when that happens,” he said. “But we’re kind of describing a normal construction process, so it’s exciting to watch and it’s exciting to have it happen. We’re really glad that it’s on schedule.”

With the construction process moving along as expected, stadium authority meetings will remain on a quarterly schedule, unless something arises that requires the board to meet in between the three-month gaps, Hill said.

At some point in between now and the end of June a ceremonial groundbreaking event will take place. With the Legislature still underway in Carson City, the A’s are waiting for the session’s end to confirm the date.

“Organizing all those calendars and schedules is proving challenging,” Badain said. “We’re working to find a date and as soon as we have that we’ll announce that publicly.”

When that event does occur, likely in mid-to-late June, Hill said it will be an event worth waiting for, Hill said.

“It’ll be a fun event,” he said. “Probably be earlier in the day, in the morning because it’s going to be June, late June probably … When we do things in Vegas, we do them well.”

