What happens if the A’s ballpark isn’t built? There’s a bond plan for that

Construction crews drill caissons for the foundation of the new A's ballpark on the former Tropicana site on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Athletics and Clark County are set to enter into a performance agreement to govern the steps to be taken if the MLB team starts construction on its planned ballpark but doesn’t end up finishing.

The A’s would be required to submit a security bond of $3.7 million as part of the performance agreement that will be up for approval at Wednesday’s Clark County Zoning Commission meeting. The bond would be held by Clark County and would be used to decommission the stadium project should the team cease work on the $1.75 billion project.

The decommissioning work would include removing various materials from the site, ensuring the structural stability of any portion of the structure built on the site, maintaining fire hydrants around the site and constructing an 8-foot wall around the 9-acre parcel.

There would also be a 5 percent contingency for up to an additional $185,400 to offset unforeseen additional costs tied to decommissioning the project.

Early work on the ballpark site got underway last month with early grading work and drills on the site to help begin early foundation work. Plans call for a work schedule over 31 to 33 months in order to have the 33,000-fan-capacity ballpark ready for Opening Day in 2028.

If no work occurs on the project for 180 days or longer, the project will be determined to be abandoned by the county, and work toward decommissioning the project could proceed thereafter, barring any extensions.

The Raiders and the county also entered into a performance agreement that required the NFL team to put up a $5 million decommissioning bond tied to the construction of Allegiant Stadium, in the event the project wasn’t completed.

Clark County approved the Raiders decommissioning plan two weeks before approving the development agreement for Allegiant Stadium.

The A’s and Clark County are still working to finalize the development agreement for the MLB ballpark project.

Crews broke ground on the Raiders’ stadium in late 2017 and substantially completed the 65,000-fan-capacity stadium on July 31, 2020.

The county began emphasizing decommissioning plans for major projects following the failed SkyVue observation wheel project that was planned for Las Vegas Boulevard near Mandalay Bay. After the project failed to reach completion, a pair of 247-foot-tall concrete towers have remained an eyesore on the site since 2012, because no decommissioning plan was in place.

The A’s are also scheduled to provide an update on the ballpark project during Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting.

