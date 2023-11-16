63°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Athletics

What they’re saying about the A’s getting approved to move to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2023 - 11:55 am
 
The MSG Sphere displays A's message after MLB owners approved the relocation of the Oakland Ath ...
The MSG Sphere displays A's message after MLB owners approved the relocation of the Oakland Athletic's to Las Vegas by a 30-0 vote, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

What MLB media and observers are saying about MLB owners approving the Oakland A’s relocation to Las Vegas:

Jon Heyman, New York Post (@JonHeyman)

Big plus for A’s (and Giants) that MLB owners this morning unanimously approved A’s move to Las Vegas

Bob Nightengale, USA Today (@BNightengale)

This is MLB’s first relocation since 2005, and only second since 1972.

Britt Ghiroli, The Athletic (@Britt_Ghiroli)

Moving the A’s to Las Vegas feels like a decision that will be regretted.

Josh Dubow, The Associated Press (@JoshDubowAP)

The A’s have won 4,545 games since arriving in Oakland (6th-most since 1968) and 4 World Series titles. Only other teams to win 4+ WS titles in that span: Yankees 7

Red Sox 4

Craig Morgan, PHNX Sports (@CraigSMorgan)

Never would have dreamed that the NBA would be the last of the major pro sports leagues to launch in Vegas (yes, I know the A’s still have hurdles to cross).

Chelsea Janes, Washington Post (@chelsea_janes)

Way Fisher and his group handled this process and the city of Oakland, the skepticism with which Vegas public has received them, the way the owners let it proceed despite legit red flags, leaves terrible taste in everyone’s mouth. Ignominious start for MLB in Vegas, at best.

Montreal Expos (@Montreal_Expos)

(Heart emoji) for Oakland.

Bill Shaikin, Los Angeles Times (@Bill Shaikin)

This is a dark day for the great fans of Oakland, who did nothing to deserve the loss of the A’s. Oakland now has lost teams in each of the 4 major sports leagues: A’s and Raiders to Las Vegas, Warriors to (San Francisco) and, in 1976, NHL Golden Seals to Cleveland.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

MOST READ
1
4 teens arrested in fatal high school beating to be tried as adults
4 teens arrested in fatal high school beating to be tried as adults
2
Video released of 2 persons of interest in fatal Rancho beating
Video released of 2 persons of interest in fatal Rancho beating
3
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
4
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
5
Temporary F1 bridge could become a permanent fixture near the Strip
Temporary F1 bridge could become a permanent fixture near the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
MLB vote on A’s Las Vegas relocation expected Thursday
MLB vote on A’s Las Vegas relocation expected Thursday
Oakland A’s win MLB owners’ approval to move to Las Vegas
Oakland A’s win MLB owners’ approval to move to Las Vegas
Las Vegas to host inaugural MLB player awards show
Las Vegas to host inaugural MLB player awards show
Timeline of Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas
Timeline of Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas
A’s have new design of proposed Las Vegas ballpark
A’s have new design of proposed Las Vegas ballpark
A’s all-time great sees a bright future for the team in Vegas
A’s all-time great sees a bright future for the team in Vegas