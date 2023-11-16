What they’re saying about the A’s getting approved to move to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics were unanimously approved to move to Las Vegas by MLB owners Thursday, generating a strong reaction online and across social media.

The MSG Sphere displays A's message after MLB owners approved the relocation of the Oakland Athletic's to Las Vegas by a 30-0 vote, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

What MLB media and observers are saying about MLB owners approving the Oakland A’s relocation to Las Vegas:

Jon Heyman, New York Post (@JonHeyman)

Big plus for A’s (and Giants) that MLB owners this morning unanimously approved A’s move to Las Vegas

Bob Nightengale, USA Today (@BNightengale)

This is MLB’s first relocation since 2005, and only second since 1972.

Britt Ghiroli, The Athletic (@Britt_Ghiroli)

Moving the A’s to Las Vegas feels like a decision that will be regretted.

Josh Dubow, The Associated Press (@JoshDubowAP)

The A’s have won 4,545 games since arriving in Oakland (6th-most since 1968) and 4 World Series titles. Only other teams to win 4+ WS titles in that span: Yankees 7

The A's have won 4,545 games since arriving in Oakland (6th most since 1968) and 4 World Series titles. Only other teams to win 4+ WS titles in that span: Yankees 7

Craig Morgan, PHNX Sports (@CraigSMorgan)

Never would have dreamed that the NBA would be the last of the major pro sports leagues to launch in Vegas (yes, I know the A’s still have hurdles to cross).

Chelsea Janes, Washington Post (@chelsea_janes)

Way Fisher and his group handled this process and the city of Oakland, the skepticism with which Vegas public has received them, the way the owners let it proceed despite legit red flags, leaves terrible taste in everyone’s mouth. Ignominious start for MLB in Vegas, at best.

Montreal Expos (@Montreal_Expos)

(Heart emoji) for Oakland.

Bill Shaikin, Los Angeles Times (@Bill Shaikin)

This is a dark day for the great fans of Oakland, who did nothing to deserve the loss of the A’s. Oakland now has lost teams in each of the 4 major sports leagues: A’s and Raiders to Las Vegas, Warriors to (San Francisco) and, in 1976, NHL Golden Seals to Cleveland.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.