Will A’s Las Vegas ballpark plans fly with the FAA?

The Federal Aviation Administration has determined that the Athletics’ planned $1.75 billion, 320-foot-tall Las Vegas ballpark will not pose an issue to air traffic in Southern Nevada, according to a letter written by Julie Morgan, manager of the FAA’s obstruction evaluation group.

The 33,000-fan capacity stadium is planned to be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre former Tropicana hotel site at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. Harry Reid International Airport is located just southeast of the ballpark.

“We want to make sure that we go through and speak to all various powers that be and make sure everybody feels completely comfortable as to what we’re proposing,” A’s owner John Fisher told the Review-Journal on Monday.

The FAA reviews plans for any structure that is over 200 feet tall as part of the agency’s obstruction evaluation and airport space analysis.

Since the ballpark far exceeds the 200-foot threshold, the A’s must place red flashing lights on top of the ballpark’s roof, according to the FAA report. For reference, Allegiant Stadium, which is just west of Interstate 15 near Reid Airport, is 225 feet tall. The Raiders also had to receive FAA clearance in 2017 prior to building their $2 billion NFL stadium.

The A’s stadium proposal was put out for public comment on Feb. 12, drawing no responses when the comment period ended on March 22, according to the FAA. The FAA’s decision will be final on May 5, pending any petitions filed to the FAA by then.

The FAA’s determination includes any cranes, derricks or other equipment used during ballpark’s construction. The FAA stated that construction equipment shall not exceed the overall height of the stadium. Any construction equipment taller than the ballpark would require separate notice to the FAA.

The FAA had to find that the stadium didn’t pose as a hazard to air traffic in Southern Nevada before permits for the ballpark project can be issued by Clark County.

The A’s will present its ballpark plans to the Clark County Commission on Wednesday for the first time in a public setting. Some of the team’s plans are to be awarded an excavation permit to begin early before a development agreement is completed and approved.

“I had an opportunity to meet with all of them last week and had really positive meetings,” Fisher said. “I think the commissioners are universally excited about this opportunity and are appreciative of the effort that we’re putting forward to make sure that everyone feels well-communicated with in terms of what we’re doing going forward.”

The A’s plan was approved at a Paradise Town Advisory Board meeting in March and was then forwarded to the county commission with their recommendation.

The A’s plan to begin construction on their Strip ballpark sometime between April and June. The project carries a construction timeline of 31-33 months.

