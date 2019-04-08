Auburn gymnast breaks both legs during competition

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn says a gymnast who suffered devastating leg injuries during an NCAA regional semifinal is undergoing surgery.
A statement released by Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba says senior Samantha Cerio suffered two dislocated knees during the competition held Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Graba says Dr. James Andrews will operate on the athlete on Monday for injuries that include multiple torn ligaments in both knees.
— Coach Jeff Graba (@CoachJeffGraba) April 8, 2019
Cerio’s legs buckled during a floor exercise when she landed badly at the end of a tumbling run. She immediately clutched both legs in pain.
The meet was delayed while medical workers put splints on both of her legs. They carried her out of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to a standing ovation.
Cerio sent a tweet saying she’s doing well and resting.
All,
I wanted to reach out and thank everyone who has sent me encouraging messages. I truly appreciate all of the support and prayers that I have have received! I am doing well right now and getting lots of rest! From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much!
— sam_cerio (@sam_cerio) April 8, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always 🧡