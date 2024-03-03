53°F
Australian rugby league takes over Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2024 - 10:34 pm
 
A rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs takes place during the NRL Telstra Premiersh ...
A rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs takes place during the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Rabbitohs fans celebrate a try during the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game between t ...
Rabbitohs fans celebrate a try during the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A fan waves her hat during a rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs during the NRL Te ...
A fan waves her hat during a rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs during the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A Sea Eagles fan celebrates a try during a rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs at ...
A Sea Eagles fan celebrates a try during a rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs at the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs takes place during the NRL Telstra Premiersh ...
A rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs takes place during the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs takes place during the NRL Telstra Premiersh ...
A rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs takes place during the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs takes place during the NRL Telstra Premiersh ...
A rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs takes place during the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A Sea Eagles fan gets pumped up during a rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs at th ...
A Sea Eagles fan gets pumped up during a rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs at the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs takes place during the NRL Telstra Premiersh ...
A rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs takes place during the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A Sea Eagles fan celebrates a try during a rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs at ...
A Sea Eagles fan celebrates a try during a rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs at the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Fans get animated during a rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs at the NRL Telstra ...
Fans get animated during a rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs at the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
The Sea Eagles score a try as fans celebrate during a rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Ra ...
The Sea Eagles score a try as fans celebrate during a rugby match between the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs at the NRL Telstra Premiership season opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Australia’s National Rugby League played its first games in the U.S. on Saturday, opening its regular season at Allegiant Stadium.

In the first game, the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles defeated the South Sydney Rabbitohs 36-24.

In the second game, the Sydney Roosters beat the Brisbane Broncos 20-10.

The games, which were televised on Fox Sports 1, begin a five-year agreement for the NRL to host games at Allegiant Stadium. Dubbed Rugby League Las Vegas, there will be 10 matches hosted in Las Vegas over the length of the contract.

