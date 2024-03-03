Australian rugby league takes over Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS
Australia’s National Rugby League played its first games in the U.S. on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Here are photos from the nationally televised doubleheader.
Australia’s National Rugby League played its first games in the U.S. on Saturday, opening its regular season at Allegiant Stadium.
In the first game, the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles defeated the South Sydney Rabbitohs 36-24.
In the second game, the Sydney Roosters beat the Brisbane Broncos 20-10.
The games, which were televised on Fox Sports 1, begin a five-year agreement for the NRL to host games at Allegiant Stadium. Dubbed Rugby League Las Vegas, there will be 10 matches hosted in Las Vegas over the length of the contract.