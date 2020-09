The horse, which started on the edge next to favorite Tiz the Law, was 8-1 to win the race.

Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic heads to the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Authentic beat out favorite Tiz the Law to win the 146th Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The race was delayed several months and run with no fans at Churchhill Downs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

