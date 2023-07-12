5 best MLB players who played Triple-A baseball in Las Vegas

A Hall of Famer and a two-time Cy Young award winner lead the list of the best MLB players who came up through the minor league system and played Triple-A baseball in Las Vegas.

Roberto Alomar gives his Baseball Hall of Fame induction speech during a ceremony at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, July 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) Mike Groll Roberto Alomar gives his Baseball Hall of Fame induction speech during a ceremony at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, July 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

For 40 years, baseball fans in Las Vegas have gotten a first-hand look at some of the top MLB prospects making their way through the minor leagues.

Through three team names — Stars (1983-2000), 51s (2001-18) and Aviators (2019-present) — and five MLB affiliates — Padres (1983-2000), Dodgers (2001-08), Blue Jays (2009-12), Mets (2013-18) and Athletics (2019-present) — handfuls of major league players have made their way through Las Vegas.

Here is the Review-Journal’s list of the five best MLB players who played Triple-A baseball in Las Vegas:

5. Sandy Alomar Jr., C (1988-89)

In his two years with the then-Las Vegas Stars, Alomar Jr. was named the Pacific Coast League MVP in 1988 and 1989. With all-star catcher Benito Santiago starting at the time for the Padres, Alomar Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Indians that offseason where he became their everyday catcher.

Alomar Jr. became the first rookie to start an All-Star game in 1990. He won Rookie of the Year and his lone Golden Glove award that season. He was an all-star six times and played with seven clubs in his 20-year MLB career.

He finished as a .273 hitter with 112 home runs and 588 RBIs as he battled through various injury problems throughout his career.

4. Matt Kemp, OF (2006-07)

Kemp originally bypassed Las Vegas as he was promoted from Double-A to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006. After some struggles, he was sent down to Las Vegas where he hit .368 with 36 RBIs in 44 games.

He spent more time in Las Vegas early in 2007 as he recovered from a shoulder injury and was back with the Dodgers in June. Kemp was a three-time All-Star with the Dodgers and won Golden Glove and Silver Slugger awards in 2009 and 2011.

Kemp led the National League in home runs (39) and RBIs (126) in 2011 but finished second in MVP voting to Ryan Braun. Kemp played with five clubs in his 15-year career and hit .284 with 287 home runs and 1,031 RBIs.

3. Derrek Lee, 1B (1997)

Lee, the No. 14 overall selection by the Padres in the 1993 draft, made the most of his season in Las Vegas, hitting .324 with 13 home runs and 64 RBIs in 125 games before he was called up to San Diego.

He was traded to the Florida Marlins that offseason. He helped them win the World Series in 2003 and also won the first of three career Golden Glove awards that season.

Lee was the National League batting champion and Silver Slugger award winner in 2005 with the Chicago Cubs when he hit .335 with 46 home runs and 107 RBIs. Lee played with six clubs in his 15-year career and finished as a .281 hitter with 331 home runs and 1,078 RBIs.

2. Jacob deGrom, P (2013-14)

The 6-foot, 4-inch right-hander was part of a talented group of young pitchers in the Mets organization when Las Vegas became their Triple-A affiliate. deGrom’s 4-0 record and 2.58 ERA to start the 2014 season prompted his promotion to New York that season.

With the Mets, deGrom won back-to-back Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2019 and was a four-time all-star. The 35-year-old has a career 2.53 ERA with an 84–57 record and 1,652 strikeouts.

He signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers this past offseason, but after six starts the Rangers announced deGrom would need Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.

1. Roberto Alomar, 2B (1988)

Alomar’s time in Las Vegas was brief — just nine games — before the Padres called him up early in the 1988 season as he began his Hall of Fame career. He played with eight clubs in 16 seasons and was a 12-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner and four-time Silver Slugger award winner.

He’s best known for his years in Toronto, where he hit .300 or better in four of his five seasons north of the border and helped the Blue Jays to back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993.

He was the 1992 ALCS MVP and his No. 12 is retired by the Blue Jays. Alomar was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011. He finished his career as a .300 hitter with 2,724 hits, 210 home runs and 1,134 RBIs.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.