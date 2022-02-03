Aviators add 6 games to 2022 schedule
The Las Vegas Aviators will now play a 150-game schedule, as Triple-A baseball aims to align its season closer to that of Major League Baseball.
The Las Vegas Aviators have added six games to the end of their 2022 schedule, including three home dates.
Las Vegas’ three-game home series against the Reno Aces, originally set for Sept. 19-21, will now be a six-game series from Sept. 20-25. An off day has been added for Sept. 19, following the Aviators’ six-game series with the Tacoma Rainiers.
Game times for the Sept. 20-24 contest with the Aces will be at 7:05 p.m., with the home finale on Sept. 25 beginning at 12:05 p.m.
The Aviators will end their 2022 regular season with an extra three-game road trip against the Sacramento River Cats from Sept. 26-28. First pitch for the games on Sept. 26 and 27 will be at 6:35 p.m., with the regular season finale beginning at 12:05 p.m.
Triple-A teams will now play a total of 150 games, 75 at home and 75 on the road, to closely align the Triple-A baseball season to the Major League Baseball season. The full 150-game schedule is available on the Aviators’ team website.
The Aviators begin their 2022 season with a six-game homestand against the Reno Aces on April 5 at Las Vegas Ballpark.
