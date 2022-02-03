Aviators add 6 games to 2022 schedule

The Las Vegas Aviators will now play a 150-game schedule, as Triple-A baseball aims to align its season closer to that of Major League Baseball.

The national anthem is played before the start of a Triple-A baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Aviators have added six games to the end of their 2022 schedule, including three home dates.

Las Vegas’ three-game home series against the Reno Aces, originally set for Sept. 19-21, will now be a six-game series from Sept. 20-25. An off day has been added for Sept. 19, following the Aviators’ six-game series with the Tacoma Rainiers.

Game times for the Sept. 20-24 contest with the Aces will be at 7:05 p.m., with the home finale on Sept. 25 beginning at 12:05 p.m.

The Aviators will end their 2022 regular season with an extra three-game road trip against the Sacramento River Cats from Sept. 26-28. First pitch for the games on Sept. 26 and 27 will be at 6:35 p.m., with the regular season finale beginning at 12:05 p.m.

Triple-A teams will now play a total of 150 games, 75 at home and 75 on the road, to closely align the Triple-A baseball season to the Major League Baseball season. The full 150-game schedule is available on the Aviators’ team website.

The Aviators begin their 2022 season with a six-game homestand against the Reno Aces on April 5 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

