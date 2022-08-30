101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Aviators

Aviators announce 150-game 2023 schedule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2022 - 5:13 pm
 
Las Vegas Aviators' Kevin Smith (1) celebrates his run against Round Rock Express during a mino ...
Las Vegas Aviators' Kevin Smith (1) celebrates his run against Round Rock Express during a minor league baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aviators announced their 150-game 2023 schedule Monday.

The season will mark the 40th anniversary of Triple-A baseball in Las Vegas and will be the Aviators’ fourth at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators will begin the season March 31 at the Reno Aces. The home opener will be April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Teams will play six-game series from Tuesdays to Sundays next season, with an off day on Mondays. The Aviators will play Monday, July 3, hosting their traditional fireworks night.

A few three-game series will be included to maintain schedule fluidity.

Game times weren’t announced.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Trump unveils his new presidential campaign slogan
CARTOONS: Trump unveils his new presidential campaign slogan
2
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
3
EDITORIAL: Democrats flee as student loan fiasco gets worse
EDITORIAL: Democrats flee as student loan fiasco gets worse
4
Dana White’s daughter’s party filled with rap stars, cereal gelato and faux paparazzi
Dana White’s daughter’s party filled with rap stars, cereal gelato and faux paparazzi
5
YouTuber slot machine outperforming casino floor averages
YouTuber slot machine outperforming casino floor averages
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST