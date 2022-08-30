Aviators announce 150-game 2023 schedule

The 2023 season will mark the 40th anniversary of Triple-A baseball in Las Vegas and will be the Aviators’ fourth at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Las Vegas Aviators' Kevin Smith (1) celebrates his run against Round Rock Express during a minor league baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aviators announced their 150-game 2023 schedule Monday.

The season will mark the 40th anniversary of Triple-A baseball in Las Vegas and will be the Aviators’ fourth at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators will begin the season March 31 at the Reno Aces. The home opener will be April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Teams will play six-game series from Tuesdays to Sundays next season, with an off day on Mondays. The Aviators will play Monday, July 3, hosting their traditional fireworks night.

A few three-game series will be included to maintain schedule fluidity.

Game times weren’t announced.

