Aviators announce 150-game 2023 schedule
The 2023 season will mark the 40th anniversary of Triple-A baseball in Las Vegas and will be the Aviators’ fourth at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The Aviators announced their 150-game 2023 schedule Monday.
The season will mark the 40th anniversary of Triple-A baseball in Las Vegas and will be the Aviators' fourth at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The Aviators will begin the season March 31 at the Reno Aces. The home opener will be April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
Teams will play six-game series from Tuesdays to Sundays next season, with an off day on Mondays. The Aviators will play Monday, July 3, hosting their traditional fireworks night.
A few three-game series will be included to maintain schedule fluidity.
Game times weren’t announced.
Aviators 2023 schedule
Game times to be announced at later date
March 31-April 2: at Reno Aces
April 4-9: vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers
April 11-16: vs. Salt Lake Bees
April 18-23: at Sugar Land Space Cowboys
April 25-30: vs. Tacoma Rainiers
May 2-7: at Sacramento River Cats
May 9-14: vs. Albuquerque Isotopes
May 16-21: at Salt Lake Bees
May 23-28: at Tacoma Rainiers
May 30-June 4: vs. El Paso Chihuahuas
June 6-11: at Sacramento River Cats
June 13-18: vs. Reno Aces
June 20-25: at Oklahoma City Dodgers
June 28-July 3: vs. Round Rock Express
July 4-9: at El Paso Chihuahuas
July 14-16: vs. Reno Aces
July 18-23: at Salt Lake Bees
July 25-30: vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys
Aug. 1-6: at Albuquerque Isotopes
Aug. 8-13: vs. Sacramento River Cats
Aug. 15-20: at Reno Aces
Aug. 22-27: at Tacoma Rainiers
Aug. 29-Sept. 3: vs. Salt Lake Bees
Sept. 5-10: vs. Sacramento River Cats
Sept. 12-17: at Round Rock Express
Sept. 19-24: vs. Reno Aces