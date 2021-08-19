90°F
Aviators

Aviators announce expanded schedule for 2022 season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2021 - 1:39 pm
 
Baseballs with Aviator's logo are for sale at the Las Vegas Aviators sales office in Downtown Summerlin. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aviators will play a 144-game schedule next year beginning on April 5, the Triple-A West baseball team announced Thursday.

The Oakland A’s affiliate, which will be celebrating its 40th year, will open the season by hosting the Reno Aces in a six-game series.

For 2022, the Triple-A West again will play six-game series, but they will run Tuesday-Sunday with league-wide off-days set for Mondays. However, the Aviators will deviate from that on four dates (June 6, July 4, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19).

The team will have its annual post-game fireworks show on July 3.

The team did not play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and this season didn’t start until May 6.

Games times are to be announced.

