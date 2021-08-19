Aviators announce expanded schedule for 2022 season
The Aviators will play a 144-game schedule next year beginning on April 5, the Triple-A West baseball team announced Thursday.
The Oakland A’s affiliate, which will be celebrating its 40th year, will open the season by hosting the Reno Aces in a six-game series.
For 2022, the Triple-A West again will play six-game series, but they will run Tuesday-Sunday with league-wide off-days set for Mondays. However, the Aviators will deviate from that on four dates (June 6, July 4, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19).
The team will have its annual post-game fireworks show on July 3.
The team did not play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and this season didn’t start until May 6.
Games times are to be announced.
Aviators 2022 schedule
April
5 Tue vs. Reno TBA
6 Wed vs. Reno TBA
7 Thu vs. Reno TBA
8 Fri vs. Reno TBA
9 Sat vs. Reno TBA
10 Sun vs. Reno TBA
11 Mon OFF DAY
12 Tue at Salt Lake TBA
13 Wed at Salt Lake TBA
a14 Thu at Salt Lake TBA
15 Fri at Salt Lake TBA
16 Sat at Salt Lake TBA
17 Sun at Salt Lake TBA
18 Mon OFF DAY
19 Tue vs. El Paso TBA
20 Wed vs. El Paso TBA
21 Thu vs. El Paso TBA
22 Fri vs. El Paso TBA
23 Sat vs. El Paso TBA
24 Sun vs. El Paso TBA
25 Mon OFF DAY
26 Tue vs. Tacoma TBA
27 Wed vs. Tacoma TBA
28 Thu vs. Tacoma TBA
29 Fri vs. Tacoma TBA
30 Sat vs. Tacoma TBA
May
1 Sun vs. Tacoma TBA
2 Mon OFF DAY
3 Tue at Sacramento TBA
4 Wed at Sacramento TBA
5 Thu at Sacramento TBA
6 Fri at Sacramento TBA
7 Sat at Sacramento TBA
8 Sun at Sacramento TBA
9 Mon OFF DAY
10 Tue vs. Salt Lake TBA
11 Wed vs. Salt Lake TBA
12 Thu vs. Salt Lake TBA
13 Fri vs. Salt Lake TBA
14 Sat vs. Salt Lake TBA
15 Sun vs. Salt Lake TBA
16 Mon OFF DAY
17 Tue at Reno TBA
18 Wed at Reno TBA
19 Thu at Reno TBA
20 Fri at Reno TBA
21 Sat at Reno TBA
22 Sun at Reno TBA
23 Mon OFF DAY
24 Tue at Tacoma TBA
25 Wed at Tacoma TBA
26 Thu at Tacoma TBA
27 Fri at Tacoma TBA
28 Sat at Tacoma TBA
29 Sun at Tacoma TBA
30 Mon OFF DAY
31 Tue vs. Sacramento TBA
June
1 Wed vs. Sacramento TBA
2 Thu vs. Sacramento TBA
3 Fri vs. Sacramento TBA
4 Sat vs. Sacramento TBA
5 Sun vs. Sacramento TBA
6 Mon vs. Round Rock TBA
7 Tue vs. Round Rock TBA
8 Wed vs. Round Rock TBA
9 Thu OFF DAY
10 Fri at Sugar Land TBA
11 Sat at Sugar Land TBA
12 Sun at Sugar Land TBA
13 Mon OFF DAY
14 Tue at El Paso TBA
15 Wed at El Paso TBA
16 Thu at El Paso TBA
17 Fri at El Paso TBA
18 Sat at El Paso TBA
19 Sun at El Paso TBA
20 Mon OFF DAY
21 Tue vs. AlbuquerqueTBA
22 Wed vs. AlbuquerqueTBA
23 Thu vs. AlbuquerqueTBA
24 Fri vs. AlbuquerqueTBA
25 Sat vs. AlbuquerqueTBA
26 Sun vs. AlbuquerqueTBA
27 Mon OFF DAY
28 Tue at Round Rock TBA
29 Wed at Round Rock TBA
30 Thu at Round Rock TBA
July
1 Fri vs. Round Rock TBA
2 Sat vs. Round Rock TBA
3 Sun vs. Round Rock TBA
4 Mon at Oklahoma City TBA
5 Tue OFF DAY
6 Wed at Oklahoma City TBA
7 Thu at Oklahoma City TBA
8 Fri at Oklahoma City TBA
9 Sat at Oklahoma City TBA
10 Sun at Oklahoma City TBA
11 Mon OFF DAY
12 Tue vs. Salt Lake TBA
13 Wed vs. Salt Lake TBA
14 Thu vs. Salt Lake TBA
15 Fri vs. Salt Lake TBA
16 Sat vs. Salt Lake TBA
17 Sun vs. Salt Lake TBA
18-21 Mon-Thu Triple-A All-Star Break
22 Fri at Round Rock TBA
23 Sat at Round Rock TBA
24 Sun at Round Rock TBA
25 Mon OFF DAY
26 Tue at Albuquerque TBA
27 Wed at Albuquerque TBA
28 Thu at Albuquerque TBA
29 Fri at Albuquerque TBA
30 Sat at Albuquerque TBA
31 Sun at Albuquerque TBA
August
1 Mon OFF DAY
2 Tue vs. Reno TBA
3 Wed vs. Reno TBA
4 Thu vs. Reno TBA
5 Fri vs. Reno TBA
6 Sat vs. Reno TBA
7 Sun vs. Reno TBA
8 Mon OFF DAY
9 Tue at Tacoma TBA
10 Wed at Tacoma TBA
11 Thu at Tacoma TBA
12 Fri at Tacoma TBA
13 Sat at Tacoma TBA
14 Sun at Tacoma TBA
15 Mon at Sacramento TBA
16 Tue at Sacramento TBA
17 Wed at Sacramento TBA
18 Thu OFF DAY
19 Fri vs. Sacramento TBA
20 Sat vs. Sacramento TBA
21 Sun vs. Sacramento TBA
22 Mon OFF DAY
23 Tue vs. Sugar Land TBA
24 Wed vs. Sugar Land TBA
25 Thu vs. Sugar Land TBA
26 Fri vs. Sugar Land TBA
27 Sat vs. Sugar Land TBA
28 Sun vs. Sugar Land TBA
29 Mon OFF DAY
30 Tue at Reno TBA
31 Wed at Reno TBA
September
1 Thu at Reno TBA
2 Fri at Reno TBA
3 Sat at Reno TBA
4 Sun at Reno TBA
5 Mon OFF DAY
6 Tue at Sacramento TBA
7 Wed at Sacramento TBA
8 Thu at Sacramento TBA
9 Fri at Sacramento TBA
10 Sat at Sacramento TBA
11 Sun at Sacramento TBA
12 Mon OFF DAY
13 Tue vs. Tacoma TBA
14 Wed vs. Tacoma TBA
15 Thu vs. Tacoma TBA
16 Fri vs. Tacoma TBA
17 Sat vs. Tacoma TBA
18 Sun vs. Tacoma TBA
19 Mon vs. Reno TBA
20 Tue vs. Reno TBA
21 Wed vs. Reno TBA