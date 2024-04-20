78°F
Aviators’ beloved bat dog honored at Las Vegas Ballpark — PHOTOS

Finn the Bat Dog poses with fans on the night of his retirement as the Las Vegas Aviators’ long-time bat retriever before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Finn the Bat Dog retrieves his honorary golden bat during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service as the Las Vegas Aviators bat dog. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Finn the Bat Dog runs the first pitch in with instruction from his trainer Fred Hassen during a Las Vegas Aviators game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Finn the Bat Dog retrieves his last ever bat as the Las Vegas Aviators’ long-time bat retriever during a Minor League Baseball game against Tacoma at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Finn the Bat Dog is honored with a golden bat for his service as the Las Vegas Aviators’ long-time bat retriever during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fred Hassen holds up Finn the Bat Dog’s honorary golden bat next to Las Vegas Aviators general manager Chuck Johnson during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Finn the Bat Dog waits for a Las Vegas Aviators hit during his final inning as their bat dog at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Andy and Shannon Valor, of Las Vegas, pose for a photo with Finn the Bat Dog on his retirement night during a Las Vegas Aviators game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans wear Finn the Bat Dog jerseys on the night of his retirement as the Las Vegas Aviators’ long-time bat retriever before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dog toys and Finn the Bat Dog merchandise is for sale on the night of the Las Vegas Aviators’ long time bat retriever’s retirement before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Finn the Bat Dog is loved up by fans on the night of his retirement as the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat retriever during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicole Gonzalez-Diaz ties a Finn the Bat Dog jersey on her nephew Alexander Voyles-Diaz, 5, before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service as the Las Vegas Aviators bat dog. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Finn the Bat Dog heads to pose for photos with fans after being honored for his time as the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat retriever during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fan wears a Finn the Bat Dog jerseys to honor the Las Vegas Aviators’ long-time bat retriever’s retirement before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans wear Finn the Bat Dog jerseys to honor the Las Vegas Aviators’ long-time bat retriever’s retirement before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mercedes and Joseph Yeoman, of St. George, Utah, pose with their Finn the Bat Dog jerseys before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service as the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat retriever. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fred Hassen and Finn the Bat Dog greet fans before a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service as the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat retriever. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Finn the Bat Dog passes through home plate as he “throws” the first pitch before a Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service as the Aviators’ bat retriever. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Finn the Bat Dog leaves the field after his final inning as the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat retriever at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Finn the Bat Dog is hugged by a fan on the concourse during a Minor League Baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. Finn will be retiring after years of service as the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat retriever. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
