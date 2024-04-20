Aviators’ beloved bat dog honored at Las Vegas Ballpark — PHOTOS
Finn the Bat Dog retired from his duties with the Aviators and was honored by the Triple-A team at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Finn the Bat Dog has retrieved his final bat for the Aviators.
The black Labrador, who turns 12 next month, retired from his duties with the Triple-A team and was honored Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Fans received Finn the Bat Dog jerseys, and he threw out the first pitch before the Aviators played the Tacoma Rainiers.
Finn and his trainer, Fred Hassen of Sit Means Sit dog training company, joined the club in 2016 when it was still known as the 51s and played at Cashman Field. He quickly became a fan favorite, scooping up used bats in his teeth and bringing water to umpires on hot days, among other tricks.
Finn no longer appears at Aviators games, but the team said it will continue to work with Hassen to have bat dogs in the future.