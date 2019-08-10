86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

Aviators’ Blackburn, Bracewell combine to blank Iowa, 4-0

Th Associated Press
August 9, 2019 - 11:05 pm
 

DES MOINES, Iowa — Paul Blackburn and Ben Bracewell combined for a shutout as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Iowa Cubs 4-0 on Friday.

Blackburn (10-3) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings. Dakota Mekkes (3-2) went one inning, allowing three runs and two hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

All four runs came in the sixth inning, including a single by Seth Brown that scored Eric Campbell.

Campbell doubled twice, also stealing a base in the win.

The Cubs were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Aviators’ staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Aviators can’t hold lead, Iowa rallies late for 4-3 win
RJ

Addison Russell’s run-scoring double capped a two-run eighth inning as the Iowa Cubs rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Aviators on Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

 
Win against Iowa gives Aviators division lead over El Paso
RJ

The Aviators ended Wednesday night’s game against the Iowa Cubs with a dramatic double play, holding on for an 8-6 Pacific Coast League victory — and grabbing sole possession of the division lead — before 8,154 at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

 
Aviators hit 5 homers, but need 9th-inning rally to beat OKC
RJ

Corban Joseph and Seth Brown delivered clutch hits in a two-run ninth inning as the Aviators came from behind to beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-9 in Pacific Coast League play Monday before 7,521 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Oklahoma City edges Aviators, 7-6
RJ

Austin Barnes homered and knocked in three runs, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-6 victory Sunday night over the Aviators before a Pacific Coast League crowd of 8,470 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Campbell lifts Aviators to win over Oklahoma City
RJ

Eric Campbell homered and singled twice and drove in four runs as the Las Vegas Aviators drubbed the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-5 in a Pacific Coast League game Saturday night before 9,795 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Baby Cakes score early, often to beat Aviators
RJ

Right-hander Cody Poteet notched his first Triple-A victory as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Aviators 11-4 Thursday night before 8,059 at Las Vegas Ballpark.