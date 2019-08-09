92°F
Aviators can’t hold lead, Iowa rallies late for 4-3 win

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2019 - 10:18 pm
 

Addison Russell’s run-scoring double capped a two-run eighth inning as the Iowa Cubs rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Aviators on Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

Russell, optioned to Triple-A by the parent Chicago Cubs in late July for a second time this season, was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The shortstop also spent time with Iowa in May after his suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse expired.

Despite the loss, the Aviators (67-49) remained atop the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific Southern Division, one game ahead of El Paso. The Chihuahuas lost 12-11 to Round Rock on Thursday.

Jharel Cotton (0-2) was the loser, allowing the two eighth-inning runs on three hits.

Starter Parker Dunshee had a strong outing for the Aviators, working six innings and allowing two runs on seven hits. He struck out five and did not allow a walk.

Seth Brown had a three-run homer, his 31st, for the Aviators, who were held to three hits.

Robel Garcia was 3-for-4 for Iowa (62-54).

