95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

Aviators can’t overcome early deficit, lose to Isotopes

August 15, 2019 - 10:54 pm
 

Drew Butera homered and doubled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the Las Vegas Aviators 9-6 on Thursday.

Peter Mooney singled three times with two RBIs for Albuquerque.

Up 2-0, Albuquerque batted around in the fourth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run single by Mooney.

Trailing 8-2, the Aviators cut into the deficit with four runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run single by Sheldon Neuse.

The Isotopes tacked on another run in the ninth when Drew Weeks hit a solo home run.

Albuquerque right-hander Tim Melville (10-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jesus Luzardo (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Aviators, Jorge Mateo tripled and singled, scoring two runs.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Barreto, Neuse power Aviators to series victory
RJ

Franklin Barreto and Sheldon Neuse homered as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-2 Tuesday in a Pacific Coast League game at Werner Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

 
Brown goes deep twice, doubles in winning run for Aviators
By / RJ

Seth Brown homered twice, but it was his run-scoring double in the ninth inning that provided the margin of victory as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-6 in a Pacific Coast League game Monday at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska.

Las Vegas Aviators first baseman Eric Campbell (Las Vegas Aviators)
Aviators fall to Omaha in 10 innings
RJ

Kelvin Gutierrez delivered a run-scoring single in the 10th inning Sunday as the Omaha Storm Chasers edged the Las Vegas Aviators 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game in Papillion, Nebraska.

Las Vegas Aviators second baseman Franklin Barreto (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Barreto’s bat lifts Aviators over Omaha
RJ

Franklin Barreto hit a tiebreaking homer, singled and drove in three runs as the Las Vegas Aviators moved to 20 games over .500 with a 6-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska.

 
Aviators can’t hold lead, Iowa rallies late for 4-3 win
RJ

Addison Russell’s run-scoring double capped a two-run eighth inning as the Iowa Cubs rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Aviators on Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

 
Win against Iowa gives Aviators division lead over El Paso
RJ

The Aviators ended Wednesday night’s game against the Iowa Cubs with a dramatic double play, holding on for an 8-6 Pacific Coast League victory — and grabbing sole possession of the division lead — before 8,154 at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

 
Aviators hit 5 homers, but need 9th-inning rally to beat OKC
RJ

Corban Joseph and Seth Brown delivered clutch hits in a two-run ninth inning as the Aviators came from behind to beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-9 in Pacific Coast League play Monday before 7,521 at Las Vegas Ballpark.