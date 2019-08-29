Aviators edge Isotopes with Lobstein earning the save

Left-hander Kyle Lobstein got the final out with runners on first and third as the Aviators squeezed past the Albuquerque Isotopes 3-2 in Pacific Coast League play Wednesday before 9,859 at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Left-hander Kyle Lobstein got the final out with runners on first and third as the Aviators squeezed past the Albuquerque Isotopes 3-2 in Pacific Coast League play Wednesday before 9,859 at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Reliever Miguel Romero gave up a single to Brian Mundell to start the ninth, then got two outs before Lobstein replaced him.

With Mundell on third, Lobstein walked Peter Mooney. Elliot Soto worked the count to 3-2 before Lobstein retired him on a grounder to second.

The Aviators (81-54) snapped a 1-1 tie in the fifth when Jorge Mateo delivered a run-scoring double and Dustin Fowler added an RBI single. Both hits came with two outs.

Tanner Anderson (9-5), who replaced starter Daniel Mengden in the fourth, was the winner, working four innings and allowing a run on three hits.

Drew Butera was 2-for-4 for the Isotopes (59-76).