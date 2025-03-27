Aviators expect to lean on pitching in 2025: ‘We have some big arms’

The Las Vegas Aviators begin their season Friday and expect to lean on their pitching staff as they chase an appearance in the postseason.

Las Vegas Aviators outfielder Colby Thomas is familiar with pitcher Mason Barnett, who was traded to the Athletics from Kansas City in July.

Thomas was already called up to Triple-A with Las Vegas by the time Barnett joined the A’s organization and was assigned to Double-A Midland. But Thomas learned how good his new teammate was when the two faced off on opposing teams in Double-A.

“I don’t know my exact stat line against (Barnett), but I’m pretty sure I’m (hitless) against him, so it’s nice to have him on our side rather than playing against him,” Thomas said.

The Aviators begin their 2025 season against Reno at 7:05 p.m. Friday to start a three-game series. The nine-game homestand continues with six game against Sacramento starting Tuesday.

Las Vegas will start right-hander J.T. Ginn on Friday against a to-be-determined starter for Reno. Barnett, a right-hander, will start Saturday night, and right-hander Gunnar Hoglund will start the 12:05 p.m. matinee Sunday.

Manager Fran Riordan, like Thomas, believes the team’s pitching staff will be a strength this year.

“Our starting rotation is very strong,” said Riordan, who is entering his sixth season with the Aviators. “They did a really good job of building them up in spring training to get to a point where they can throw five innings and 75-80 pitches where we haven’t had that in the past. We have some big arms in the bullpen that throw really hard and have really good secondary stuff.”

‘Special talent’

Pitching isn’t the only thing that excites Riordan, who said this team’s talent level is “much higher than it has been the last few years.” The Aviators feature several of the A’s top prospects.

Nick Kurtz, the club’s 2024 first-round pick out of Wake Forest, will start the season in Las Vegas. The first baseman had a meteoric rise in his brief minor league outings last year. He hit .400 in seven games with Single-A Stockton and then hit .308 in five games with Midland.

Riordan said it will be an adjustment for Kurtz to play every day at a higher level, but he believes the 22-year-old could be a quick learner.

“He got drafted last year and to start his first full season in Triple-A kind of tells you what kind of special talent he is,” Riordan said. “To see him come out and get every day at-bats in a non-spring training setting, where the competition, the numbers, the stats matter, I’m looking forward to that and I think he is as well.”

Thomas also had a strong 2024. He started in Midland and hit .282 with 14 home runs and 47 RBIs in 59 games. He was called up to Las Vegas in June and hit .272 with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs in 73 games.

Thomas said he worked on shortening his swing and being more patient at the plate in the offseason to be prepared for better pitching at Triple-A.

“They look at what you can’t hit and it might not be their best pitch, but whatever you can’t hit, that’s where they’re trying to put it,” Thomas said. “You have to be really good with having a plan and an approach. These guys up here are really good at putting the ball where they want it, and when they finally make a mistake, you can’t miss it.”

Barnett finished last year strong with Midland. He went 4-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 41⅓ innings.

“We have a really good staff. We have really good coaches,” Barnett said. “I was with (pitching coach Paul Abbott) last year when I got traded, and we got a really good setup, and we’re going to be really good.”

‘Winning more’

Las Vegas finished 74-75 overall last season. The Aviators entered their final six-game homestand still alive in the playoff chase but closed 1-5 and came up short.

This year’s club should be able to make another run at the postseason.

“There’s just more talent in the organization, starting at the big league level, and it kind of trickles down,” Riordan said. “I think we have an opportunity to have a little bit more continuity, consistency with our roster, and I think that’s going to go a long way toward winning more ballgames.”

Aviators opening weekend

All games at Las Vegas Ballpark

Friday: 7:05 p.m. vs. Reno

Saturday: 7:05 p.m. vs. Reno

Sunday: 12:05 p.m. vs. Reno