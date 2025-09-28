73°F
Aviators

Aviators fall in Triple-A title game after dramatic ending — PHOTOS

Aviators head coach Fran Riordan chats with a friend before the start of their Triple-A basebal ...
Aviators head coach Fran Riordan chats with a friend before the start of their Triple-A baseball national championship game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Aviators assistant hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff tosses the ball to batters for practice befor ...
Aviators assistant hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff tosses the ball to batters for practice before the start of their Triple-A baseball national championship game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas.
An Aviators batter hits for practice before the start of their Triple-A baseball national champ ...
An Aviators batter hits for practice before the start of their Triple-A baseball national championship game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Aviators assistant hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff tosses the ball to batters for practice befor ...
Aviators assistant hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff tosses the ball to batters for practice before the start of their Triple-A baseball national championship game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A storm moves across the sky near the start off the Aviators game against the Jacksonville Jumb ...
A storm moves across the sky near the start off the Aviators game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp during their Triple-A baseball national championship game Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Fans load up on hot dogs near the start off the Aviators against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp ...
Fans load up on hot dogs near the start off the Aviators against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp during their Triple-A baseball national championship game Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas.
The Aviators stand after being introduced against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp during their Tr ...
The Aviators stand after being introduced against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp during their Triple-A baseball national championship game Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Students from the Sig Rogich Middle School sing the National Anthem as the Aviators will face t ...
Students from the Sig Rogich Middle School sing the National Anthem as the Aviators will face the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp during their Triple-A baseball national championship game Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas.
A fan looks for an autograph as the Aviators will face the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp during the ...
A fan looks for an autograph as the Aviators will face the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp during their Triple-A baseball national championship game Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Aviators head coach Fran Riordan greets his players as they are introduced before facing the Ja ...
Aviators head coach Fran Riordan greets his players as they are introduced before facing the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp during their Triple-A baseball national championship game Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Fans stand for the National Anthem as the Aviators will face the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp duri ...
Fans stand for the National Anthem as the Aviators will face the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp during their Triple-A baseball national championship game Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Fans stand in the rain for the National Anthem as the Aviators will face the Jacksonville Jumbo ...
Fans stand in the rain for the National Anthem as the Aviators will face the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp during their Triple-A baseball national championship game Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Aviators players watch as the color guard leaves the field before facing the Jacksonville Jumbo ...
Aviators players watch as the color guard leaves the field before facing the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp during their Triple-A baseball national championship game Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Aviators infielder Luke Mann (4) celebrates a two-run homer that sealed their win over the Taco ...
Don Logan, President and COO of the Las Vegas Aviators, is showered with champagne as he and th ...
Aviators outfielder Ryan Lasko (35) is congratulated on a run by teammate catcher Daniel Susac ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2025 - 10:32 pm
 

Jacob Berry hit a walk-off two-run home run, and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Las Vegas Aviators 8-7 in the Triple-A national championship game Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark in front of an announced sellout of 10,129.

Las Vegas, playing as the visiting team, had taken a 7-6 lead in the top of the ninth with a five-run inning.

Las Vegas (85-68) won the PCL championship on Wednesday by sweeping Tacoma and was seeking its first Triple-A national title.

Jacksonville (92-62), the Miami Marlins affiliate, was the International League champion and won its first Triple-A national title.

During the game, Aviators manager Fran Riordan was named the 2025 PCL manager of the year. It’s the third time Riordan has received the honor (2019 and 2023).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

