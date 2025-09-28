Aviators fall in Triple-A title game after dramatic ending — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas Aviators lost to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in stunning fashion in the Triple-A national championship game on Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jacob Berry hit a walk-off two-run home run, and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Las Vegas Aviators 8-7 in the Triple-A national championship game Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark in front of an announced sellout of 10,129.

Las Vegas, playing as the visiting team, had taken a 7-6 lead in the top of the ninth with a five-run inning.

Las Vegas (85-68) won the PCL championship on Wednesday by sweeping Tacoma and was seeking its first Triple-A national title.

Jacksonville (92-62), the Miami Marlins affiliate, was the International League champion and won its first Triple-A national title.

During the game, Aviators manager Fran Riordan was named the 2025 PCL manager of the year. It’s the third time Riordan has received the honor (2019 and 2023).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.