Aviators fall to Omaha in 10 innings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2019 - 7:24 pm
 

Kelvin Gutierrez delivered a run-scoring single in the 10th inning Sunday as the Omaha Storm Chasers edged the Las Vegas Aviators 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game in Papillion, Nebraska.

The Storm Chasers (52-67) opened the inning with Erick Mejia at second base, per the minor league rule in effect this season for extra-inning games. Gutierrez followed with his single to right field, plating Mejia.

Reliever Kyle Finnegan (2-1) started the 10th for the Aviators (69-50) and took the loss.

Andres Machado (3-2) worked the top of the inning for Omaha and recorded the win. He too started the inning with a runner at second, but escaped on a pop-up, a groundout and a strikeout.

The Aviators led 3-0 through 5½ innings — highlighted by Eric Campbell’s 16th homer of the season, a two-run blast in the top of the sixth — but Omaha stormed back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.

Chase d’Arnaud’s two-run, two-out homer, his eighth, capped the outburst by the Storm Chasers.

Corban Joseph and Mark Payton each had two of the Aviators’ five hits.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aviators second baseman Franklin Barreto (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Barreto’s bat lifts Aviators over Omaha
RJ

Franklin Barreto hit a tiebreaking homer, singled and drove in three runs as the Las Vegas Aviators moved to 20 games over .500 with a 6-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska.

 
Aviators can’t hold lead, Iowa rallies late for 4-3 win
RJ

Addison Russell’s run-scoring double capped a two-run eighth inning as the Iowa Cubs rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Aviators on Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

 
Win against Iowa gives Aviators division lead over El Paso
RJ

The Aviators ended Wednesday night’s game against the Iowa Cubs with a dramatic double play, holding on for an 8-6 Pacific Coast League victory — and grabbing sole possession of the division lead — before 8,154 at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

 
Aviators hit 5 homers, but need 9th-inning rally to beat OKC
RJ

Corban Joseph and Seth Brown delivered clutch hits in a two-run ninth inning as the Aviators came from behind to beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-9 in Pacific Coast League play Monday before 7,521 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Oklahoma City edges Aviators, 7-6
RJ

Austin Barnes homered and knocked in three runs, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-6 victory Sunday night over the Aviators before a Pacific Coast League crowd of 8,470 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Campbell lifts Aviators to win over Oklahoma City
RJ

Eric Campbell homered and singled twice and drove in four runs as the Las Vegas Aviators drubbed the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-5 in a Pacific Coast League game Saturday night before 9,795 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.