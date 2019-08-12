Aviators fall to Omaha in 10 innings

Kelvin Gutierrez delivered a run-scoring single in the 10th inning Sunday as the Omaha Storm Chasers edged the Las Vegas Aviators 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game in Papillion, Nebraska.

Las Vegas Aviators first baseman Eric Campbell (Las Vegas Aviators)

The Storm Chasers (52-67) opened the inning with Erick Mejia at second base, per the minor league rule in effect this season for extra-inning games. Gutierrez followed with his single to right field, plating Mejia.

Reliever Kyle Finnegan (2-1) started the 10th for the Aviators (69-50) and took the loss.

Andres Machado (3-2) worked the top of the inning for Omaha and recorded the win. He too started the inning with a runner at second, but escaped on a pop-up, a groundout and a strikeout.

The Aviators led 3-0 through 5½ innings — highlighted by Eric Campbell’s 16th homer of the season, a two-run blast in the top of the sixth — but Omaha stormed back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.

Chase d’Arnaud’s two-run, two-out homer, his eighth, capped the outburst by the Storm Chasers.

Corban Joseph and Mark Payton each had two of the Aviators’ five hits.

