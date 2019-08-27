Aviators’ Fran Riordan named PCL Manager of the Year

Las Vegas is tied with Round Rock for the league’s best record at 80-53 entering play Tuesday. The Aviators are three games ahead of El Paso in the Pacific Southern Division.

Las Vegas Aviators manager Fran Riordan, seen in April. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aviators’ Fran Riordan was named the Pacific Coast League’s Manager of the Year on Tuesday.

Entering Tuesday’s games, the Aviators are tied with Round Rock for the league’s best record at 80-53. They are three games ahead of El Paso in the Pacific Southern Division with seven games left in the season.

Riordan, 44, joins Wally Backman in 2014 and Brad Mills in 2002 as Las Vegas franchise managers to win the award. Managers, media, broadcasters and team officials voted for the award.

Riordan has been with the Oakland Athletics organization since 2015. This is his second season managing the A’s Triple-A franchise.

