Aviators

Aviators games approved for full capacity beginning June 10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2021 - 1:54 pm
 
Updated May 24, 2021 - 2:00 pm
Jamie Lewis, right, laughs with her friend Nettie Byerly, center, during a Las Vegas Aviators g ...
Jamie Lewis, right, laughs with her friend Nettie Byerly, center, during a Las Vegas Aviators game against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aviators will be able to fully pack Las Vegas Ballpark beginning June 10 when the Reno Aces visit to open a six-game homestand.

Individual game tickets for the remainder of the season go on sale at noon June 1 at ticketmaster.com.

Fans who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks inside the stadium.

The Aviators have been playing before limited crowds this season. They averaged 9,299 fans in 2019, which led the minor leagues. Last season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

