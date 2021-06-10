Aviators games return to full capacity Thursday

The Las Vegas Ballpark will operate at 100 percent capacity for the first time all season tonight for the Aviators’ matchup against the Reno Aces.

The Las Vegas Aviators won against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After only allowing 50 percent capacity through the first month of the season, the team announced on Monday that social distancing will no longer be enforced.

Masks will also no longer be required for those who are fully vaccinated due to CDC and state guidelines.

The game will be the first of a six-game series with Reno as well as the first of a 12-game homestand that will conclude on June 22.

The Aviators haven’t played in front of a full Las Vegas Ballpark crowd since the stadium’s inaugural season in 2019. The team averaged 9,299 fans per game that year and led the MiLB in fan attendance.

The 2019 season also saw 47 sellouts and fan attendance nearly double from the previous season after the team moved out of Cashman Field and made a new home in Summerlin.

All-time attendance at the Las Vegas Ballpark is 12,710,596 compared to a total of 12,001,011 in 36 seasons of play at Cashman Field.

The ballpark was also just voted the best in Triple-A baseball for the second time in three years by Ballpark Digest’s fan vote.

Fans in attendance for this weekend’s games will be treated to $2 beer tonight, a postgame fireworks show on Friday and Aviators auto shades on Saturday.

