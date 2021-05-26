Aviators’ Greg Deichmann confident power stroke will return

Healthy after a string of injuries, Greg Deichmann is confident he’ll soon rediscover his home-run swing that has him highly valued by the Oakland Athletics.

Las Vegas Aviators outfielder Greg Deichmann (7) is announced before the start of a Triple-A baseball game with the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It has not been the start to the season Aviators outfielder and power hitter Greg Deichmann envisioned.

The last time Las Vegas Aviators fans saw Deichmann was in 2019 when he put on a dominant performance during the Arizona Fall League.

After a roller coaster, injury-riddled start to his career, Deichmann lit it up, posting a .634 slugging percentage, leading the league with nine home runs and breaking out on a national stage.

“I went in wanting to compete,” Deichmann said. “I had gotten injured halfway through 2019, so I missed at-bats. I was going in with the mindset to make up at-bats against the best competition in baseball other than in the big leagues.”

Deichmann’s performance in Arizona finally gave fans a glimpse of the talent they hoped to see when the A’s selected him in the second round out of LSU in 2017.

2018 was a lost year for Deichmann as he dealt with a lingering wrist injury. Then in 2019, he missed nearly three months after separating his shoulder diving for a fly ball.

“I’ve been kind of unlucky with the injuries,” Deichmann said. “But it’s a sport. It’s what we do, and injuries happen every day.”

Deichmann said that dealing with those string of injuries was more of a mental game than anything else.

“It’s how you fight through that rehab, how you fight through that comeback,” he said. “You learn how to put yourself in a positive mindset and get the most out of every day until you can get back out on that field.”

Deichmann’s performance late in 2019 appeared to be foreshadow what was to come in 2020.

However, after the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 MiLB season, Deichmann found himself at the A’s alternate site in San Jose last summer. It gave him time to develop as a player, and he found himself yet again playing the mental game, looking for different ways to stay motivated.

“I was fortunate to be invited to the alternate site because there were a lot of guys in minor league baseball that didn’t get to play at all,” he said. “It was definitely a different experience. But if you went into it with the right mindset, I feel like you were still able to get something out of it.”

Deichmann used his time at the alternate site to focus on having competitive at-bats. He said facing the same pitchers day after day became routine for both sides, but he was able to develop as a player and it was not a completely lost year.

“Just trying to be consistent at the plate,” Deichmann said of his goal. “Really having a knowledge for my strike zone and what I’m trying to do at the plate was probably the biggest thing for me.”

Deichmann is a slugger who is known for his power. The 2021 season is still young, but Deichmann has not found the consistency he wants.

He’s hitting .304 and has yet to hit a home run in 46 at-bats in a very hitter-friendly league.

However, Deichmann is finally healthy and feels he is doing all the other things well.

”I’m having some very competitive at-bats. I’m really getting deep into counts. I’m working counts. I’m taking a lot of walks and putting the ball in play a lot more.”

Deichmann said he’s confident the hits will come, along with his power stroke and home runs.

“I definitely want to get to that power more, but it’s not something that I can force,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that will come soon. That’s always been a big part of my game.”