Aviators

Aviators held to one hit in loss to Salt Lake

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2021 - 5:26 pm
 
Salt Lake pitcher Packy Naughton throws a pitch against the Aviators in the fifth inning Sunday ...
Salt Lake pitcher Packy Naughton throws a pitch against the Aviators in the fifth inning Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Photo by Bill Bradley/Review-Journal

Left-hander Packy Naughton held the Aviators hitless for 7 2/3 innings, lifting the Salt Lake Bees to a 5-0 victory Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Center fielder Cody Thomas hit a two-out double in the eighth for the Aviators (8-8) to end Naughton’s hopes for the sixth no-hitter in Salt Lake Triple-A history.

Naughton (1-0) allowed one hit, a walk and struck out eight. He left after 102 pitches (66 strikes).

James Hoyt got the final out of the eighth, and Jake Reed pitched a perfect ninth for Salt Lake (7-9).

After a leadoff walk to left fielder Buddy Reed in the bottom of the first, Naughton retired the next 18 batters before designated hitter Pete Kozma reached on a fielding error by third baseman Jake Gatewood to lead off the seventh.

Aviators starter Parker Dunshee (0-3) again struggled, allowing four runs on five hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Three of the Bees’ runs came on Jo Adell’s home run in the fifth, giving them a 4-0 lead. Adell added a solo homer in the eighth.

The teams continue their series at 7 p.m. Monday.

