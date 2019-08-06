96°F
Aviators

Aviators hit 5 homers, but need 9th-inning rally to beat OKC

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2019 - 11:00 pm
 

Corban Joseph and Seth Brown delivered clutch hits in a two-run ninth inning as the Aviators came from behind to beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-9 in Pacific Coast League play Monday before 7,521 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The rally moved the Aviators (66-48) into a tie with El Paso for the lead in the Pacific Southern Division. The Chihuahuas lost 10-4 Monday at Memphis.

Trailing 9-8, Eric Campbell singled to start the ninth and Joseph tied the game with a double to right.

Skye Bolt came in to pinch run for Joseph and scored on Brown’s single.

The rally made a winner of left-hander A.J. Puk (3-1), who pitched a scoreless ninth.

Kevin Quackenbush (2-4), who failed to retire a batter in the ninth, was the loser.

The Aviators cracked five homers, including a pair from Mark Payton, Nos. 22 and 23. Brown, who had two hits, hit his 30th in the second inning.

The Aviators trailed 7-3 in the fifth before roaring back with a power display.

Campbell hit a two-run shot in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 7-5, and Beau Taylor’s two-run shot in the sixth tied the score.

Payton’s second homer in the sixth gave the Aviators an 8-7 lead, but the Dodgers (52-61) took the lead in the seventh when J.B. Wendelken allowed a pair of bases-loaded walks.

