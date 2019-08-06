Aviators hit 5 homers, but need 9th-inning rally to beat OKC

Corban Joseph and Seth Brown delivered clutch hits in a two-run ninth inning as the Aviators came from behind to beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-9 in Pacific Coast League play Monday before 7,521 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Seth Brown hit his 30th homer of the season on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Las Vegas Aviators)

The rally moved the Aviators (66-48) into a tie with El Paso for the lead in the Pacific Southern Division. The Chihuahuas lost 10-4 Monday at Memphis.

Trailing 9-8, Eric Campbell singled to start the ninth and Joseph tied the game with a double to right.

Skye Bolt came in to pinch run for Joseph and scored on Brown’s single.

The rally made a winner of left-hander A.J. Puk (3-1), who pitched a scoreless ninth.

Kevin Quackenbush (2-4), who failed to retire a batter in the ninth, was the loser.

The Aviators cracked five homers, including a pair from Mark Payton, Nos. 22 and 23. Brown, who had two hits, hit his 30th in the second inning.

The Aviators trailed 7-3 in the fifth before roaring back with a power display.

Campbell hit a two-run shot in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 7-5, and Beau Taylor’s two-run shot in the sixth tied the score.

Payton’s second homer in the sixth gave the Aviators an 8-7 lead, but the Dodgers (52-61) took the lead in the seventh when J.B. Wendelken allowed a pair of bases-loaded walks.