Aviators host rehabbing Las Vegas native in series with Isotopes

Las Vegas Aviators win 12-7 on Sunday, splitting the series. Starting May 31, a robot umpire will be implemented during the game. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2022 - 3:46 pm
 
Injured Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant warms up before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Aviators shortstop Nick Allen (2) makes a leaping throw to first base during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Colton Bunnell, 8, flexes with the help of Las Vegas mascot Aviator during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Elote street dog, middle, at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators second baseman Christian Lopes (3) tries to field a low throw as Salt Lake Bees Kean Wong (5) slides in safely during a minor league baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Tenaya Creek Brewery handle at a beer stand at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators outfielder Skye Bolt (1) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Carne asada nachos in an Aviators helmet at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviator ale brat, left, elote street dog and the 312 dog at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A member of the Aviators flight crew pumps up the crowd during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans try and stay cool during a minor league baseball game between the Aviators and the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators outfielder Skye Bolt (1) drives in a run during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans try and stay cool during a minor league baseball game between the Aviators and the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators outfielder Skye Bolt (1) wears his gloves on his head as he walks to the locker room during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators fans cheer during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Aviators ground crew waits to take the field during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviator ale brat, left, at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers (33) stands in the dugout with teammates during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The sign for section 118 at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators shortstop Nick Allen (2) tries to field a low throw as Salt Lake Bees Jose Rojas (18) slides in safely during a minor league baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans try and stay cool during a minor league baseball game between the Aviators and the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Aviators ground crew runs off the field during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The sign for section 118 at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers (33) jokes around with teammates during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans try and stay cool during a minor league baseball game between the Aviators and the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers (33) jokes around with teammates during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The sign for section 118 at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers (33) waits on deck during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans try and stay cool during a minor league baseball game between the Aviators and the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers (33) jogs to the dugout during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers (33) hustles down the line during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers (33) takes in the action during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The sign for section 118 at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers (33) hustles down the line during a minor league baseball game against the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Aviators report

Tuesday-Sunday

Aviators vs. Isotopes

Las Vegas Ballpark

SERIES: The Aviators host a six-game set with the Albuquerque Isotopes, who have won seven straight games.

RECORDS: Aviators, 37-28 (first in Pacific Coast League West); Isotopes, 32-34 (fourth in PCL East).

DUGOUT CHATTER: Las Vegas native Kris Bryant will join the Isotopes on Tuesday for a major league rehabilitation stint, the Colorado Rockies announced. Bryant is on the 10-day disabled list for the second time with a back injury. He is expected to play two to three games and get called up by Friday.

DUGOUT CHATTER II: Aviators 3B Sheldon Neuse was named the PCL Player of the Week on Monday. Neuse, who was sent down 10 days ago by the parent A’s, batted .483 (14-for-29) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBIs in a series at El Paso. He also had four three-hit games.

WHO ARE THE ISOTOPES: The Triple-A affiliate of the Rockies was moved from Calgary, Alberta, in 2002. The nickname was adopted from a 2001 episode of the TV series “The Simpsons” in which the Springfield Isotopes baseball team moves to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Simpsons characters statues can be found around Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The city previously was home to the Dukes and had franchises in seven leagues from 1915 to 2000.

TOP AVIATORS PLAYERS: The Aviators are led by C Shea Langeliers (12 homers, 33 RBIs), 3B Vimael Machin (three homers, 45 RBIs) and SS Nick Allen (10 stolen bases).

TOP ISOTOPES PLAYERS: The Isotopes are led by 3B Elehuris Montero (13 homers, 43 RBIs, .327 BA), CF Wynton Bernard (10 homers, 40 RBIs, 13 stolen bases) and P Brandon Gold (4-2, 50 strikeouts).

PROMOTIONS:

The series will feature these promotions:

— Tuesday: Reyes de Plata night.

— Wednesday: Bark in the Park night.

— Thursday: $2 beer night.

— Friday: Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night.

— Saturday: Star Wars night.

— Sunday: No events.

NEXT GAME: Aviators, RHP Jack Cushing (6-2, 3.82 ERA), vs. Albuquerque, pitcher TBA, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday

Las Vegas Review-Journal

