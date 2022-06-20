Aviators host rehabbing Las Vegas native in series with Isotopes
Kris Bryant of the Colorado Rockies, who is on the 10-day disabled list, will join the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday for a major league rehabilitation stint.
Aviators report
Tuesday-Sunday
Aviators vs. Isotopes
Las Vegas Ballpark
■ SERIES: The Aviators host a six-game set with the Albuquerque Isotopes, who have won seven straight games.
■ RECORDS: Aviators, 37-28 (first in Pacific Coast League West); Isotopes, 32-34 (fourth in PCL East).
■ DUGOUT CHATTER: Las Vegas native Kris Bryant will join the Isotopes on Tuesday for a major league rehabilitation stint, the Colorado Rockies announced. Bryant is on the 10-day disabled list for the second time with a back injury. He is expected to play two to three games and get called up by Friday.
■ DUGOUT CHATTER II: Aviators 3B Sheldon Neuse was named the PCL Player of the Week on Monday. Neuse, who was sent down 10 days ago by the parent A’s, batted .483 (14-for-29) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBIs in a series at El Paso. He also had four three-hit games.
■ WHO ARE THE ISOTOPES: The Triple-A affiliate of the Rockies was moved from Calgary, Alberta, in 2002. The nickname was adopted from a 2001 episode of the TV series “The Simpsons” in which the Springfield Isotopes baseball team moves to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Simpsons characters statues can be found around Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The city previously was home to the Dukes and had franchises in seven leagues from 1915 to 2000.
■ TOP AVIATORS PLAYERS: The Aviators are led by C Shea Langeliers (12 homers, 33 RBIs), 3B Vimael Machin (three homers, 45 RBIs) and SS Nick Allen (10 stolen bases).
■ TOP ISOTOPES PLAYERS: The Isotopes are led by 3B Elehuris Montero (13 homers, 43 RBIs, .327 BA), CF Wynton Bernard (10 homers, 40 RBIs, 13 stolen bases) and P Brandon Gold (4-2, 50 strikeouts).
■ PROMOTIONS:
The series will feature these promotions:
— Tuesday: Reyes de Plata night.
— Wednesday: Bark in the Park night.
— Thursday: $2 beer night.
— Friday: Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night.
— Saturday: Star Wars night.
— Sunday: No events.
■ NEXT GAME: Aviators, RHP Jack Cushing (6-2, 3.82 ERA), vs. Albuquerque, pitcher TBA, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday
