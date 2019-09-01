100°F
Aviators Jorge Mateo, Seth Brown honored by PCL team

By Terrel Emerson Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2019 - 7:13 pm
 
Updated August 31, 2019 - 7:23 pm

Shortstop Jorge Mateo and first baseman Seth Brown — two of the top Aviators’ this season — were among the players honored by the team Friday night.

Mateo was selected as the winner of the Mayor’s Trophy, which is the fan favorite in voting. He is the No. 8 prospect for the Oakland Athletics and has a Pacific Coast League leading 14 triples and 18 home runs in 116 games.

Though recently made his big league debut, Brown was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Prior to being called to the majors, Brown ranked second in home runs (37) and runs batted in (104) in the PCL, including a three-home run game.

Starting pitcher Paul Blackburn was named the team’s Most Valuable Pitcher after posting the PCL’s second-best winning percentage (.790). He also is tied for second in victories (11) and fifth in earned run average (4.34).

Relief pitcher Kyle Lobstein was given the Community Service Award for his community involvement, including regular interactions with fans. Lobstein is 6-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 42 appearances.

