Aviators next ‘What If’ night will leave fans feeling stuffed

The Aviators will become the Las Vegas Belly Busters for their May 16 game against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Las Vegas Ballpark, an ode to the all-you-can-eat buffet.

The Aviators next “What If” night will serve as an ode to a Las Vegas legend: the all-you-can-eat buffet.

For their May 16 game against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Las Vegas Ballpark, the Aviators will become the Las Vegas Belly Busters, a quirky play off the results of excess eating that buffets have provided for nearly 80 years.

The buffet first started in Las Vegas in 1946 at the El Rancho, and the dining experience became a staple at many Las Vegas resorts. Buffets have dwindled since the COVID pandemic, but can still be found at various resorts, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner versions.

The logo for the Belly Busters is a plate of food featuring an array of food items often found at buffets, including steak, lobster, fried eggs, asparagus, pie and crab legs.

“It invites you to pile on whatever your heart desires,” the logo’s explanation read. “The asparagus is a reminder of your ability to balance things out. And that cherry pie? It’s a nudge to always save room for dessert.”

The logo will be predominantly featured on the team’s hat, and the food items are scattered around the team jersey with baseballs mixed in, with “Las Vegas Belly Busters” adorning the center.

The “What If” night merchandise that will be available for purchase includes the hat, a Las Vegas Belly Busters T-shirt and a shirt that reads “Buffets. Beer. Baseball” with the plate logo next to the text.

To further sweeten the one-off night, the Aviators will offer a game ticket and buffet meal-deal that gives fans a seat in the outfield box and access to a buffet located in the club level. The all-in price is $65.65.

The menu for the game’s buffet includes salad, chopped Italian sliders, beef lasagne, vegetable lasagne, Marsala meatballs, steamed Italian veggies, Italian sausage, hot dogs, chicken Parmesan sliders, brownies and cookies. The night will be capped with a postgame fireworks show.

The Aviators hosted two “What If” nights last season, going as the Las Vegas Gamblers and Las Vegas Whales.

The Gamblers night was a huge success with fans, leading to record merchandise sales for the franchise. The name was such a hit with fans that many were hoping the Aviators would make it their permanent name.

Aviators president Don Logan said the idea of switching the team’s name to the Gamblers was discussed. But the franchise decided to remain the Aviators instead of going through the lengthy process to permanently change the name.

