Aviators not impacted by Major League work stoppage

The Las Vegas Aviators are eager to return to the diamond this season after the last two seasons were impacted by COVID-19.

Major League Baseball’s work stoppage has not impacted the Las Vegas Aviators’ preparation for the upcoming season.

Aviators president Don Logan said the team is on track for its 2022 season and looks forward to a return to normalcy. After a successful first season in Las Vegas Ballpark in 2019, the Aviators could not build off that success when the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.

Last season brought a 130-game campaign that started a month later than the normal Triple-A season. With no capacity restrictions going into 2022, Logan said he’s hopeful the Aviators can have an uninterrupted season.

As fans return, Logan said they will once again experience a special fan-friendly environment.

“We built the facility with the fans in mind and the fans really have responded well to it,” Logan said. “We’re just going to continue to do things the right way, and let people know what we’re doing and having fun.”

Aside from the many features at the ballpark, such as the outfield pool, a wide range of food and beverage options, and giveaway nights, Logan knows the importance of putting a competitive team on the field. He said the Aviators and their parent club, the Oakland Athletics, have developed a productive relationship.

“The primary focus ultimately is on the players,” Logan said. “One of the great things about being an A’s affiliate is that they’re not an organization that goes out and spends a lot of money on free agents. They draft and develop their players. So we’re always going to have a very competitive group of players here.”

The Aviators finished 2021 with a 62-58 record and in third place in the West division standings of the newly formed Triple-A West. Las Vegas begins its 2022 season at Las Vegas Ballpark on April 5 with a six-game homestand against the Reno Aces.

