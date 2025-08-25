Aviators open 2026 season with 9-game homestand — FULL SCHEDULE

The Aviators will begin the 2026 season on March 27 with a three-game series against the Salt Lake Bees. Here is the team’s full schedule for next year.

Aviators infielder Darell Hernaiz (2) throws the ball during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aviators will open their 2026 season with a three-game series at home against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) on March 27, the team announced Monday.

The club’s schedule begins with nine straight home games. The Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will then host the Oklahoma City Comets (Los Angeles Dodgers) for six games starting March 31.

The team will play two interleague series next season. The Aviators will host the St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins) from May 5-10, and visit the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) beginning Jun 9.

Game times will be announced at a later date for the 150-game schedule, which will mark the 43rd season of minor league baseball in Las Vegas. The Aviators’ final home game in 2026 will be Sept. 13 against the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants). The team’s season finale will be Sept. 20 at the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros).

Here is the Aviators’ full 2026 schedule:

March 27-29: vs. Salt Lake

March 31-April 5: vs. Oklahoma City

April 7-12: at Sacramento

April 14-19: at Reno

April 21-26: vs. Salt Lake

April 28 - May 3: at Tacoma

May 5-10: vs. St. Paul

May 12-17: at Reno

May 19-24: vs. Albuquerque

May 26-31: at Tacoma

June 2-7: vs. Reno

June 9-14: at Omaha

June 16-21: vs. Round Rock

June 23-28: at Sacramento

June 30 - July 5: at Salt Lake

July 7-12: vs. Tacoma

July 17-19: at Round Rock

July 21-26: vs. El Paso

July 28 - Aug. 2: at Oklahoma City

Aug. 4-9: vs. Tacoma

Aug. 11-16: vs. Sacramento

Aug. 18-23: at Albuquerque

Aug. 25-30: vs. Sugar Land

Sept. 1-6: at El Paso

Sept. 8-13: vs. Sacramento

Sept. 15-20: at Sugar Land

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.