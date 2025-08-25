Aviators open 2026 season with 9-game homestand — FULL SCHEDULE
The Aviators will begin the 2026 season on March 27 with a three-game series against the Salt Lake Bees. Here is the team’s full schedule for next year.
The Aviators will open their 2026 season with a three-game series at home against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) on March 27, the team announced Monday.
The club’s schedule begins with nine straight home games. The Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will then host the Oklahoma City Comets (Los Angeles Dodgers) for six games starting March 31.
The team will play two interleague series next season. The Aviators will host the St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins) from May 5-10, and visit the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) beginning Jun 9.
Game times will be announced at a later date for the 150-game schedule, which will mark the 43rd season of minor league baseball in Las Vegas. The Aviators’ final home game in 2026 will be Sept. 13 against the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants). The team’s season finale will be Sept. 20 at the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros).
Here is the Aviators’ full 2026 schedule:
March 27-29: vs. Salt Lake
March 31-April 5: vs. Oklahoma City
April 7-12: at Sacramento
April 14-19: at Reno
April 21-26: vs. Salt Lake
April 28 - May 3: at Tacoma
May 5-10: vs. St. Paul
May 12-17: at Reno
May 19-24: vs. Albuquerque
May 26-31: at Tacoma
June 2-7: vs. Reno
June 9-14: at Omaha
June 16-21: vs. Round Rock
June 23-28: at Sacramento
June 30 - July 5: at Salt Lake
July 7-12: vs. Tacoma
July 17-19: at Round Rock
July 21-26: vs. El Paso
July 28 - Aug. 2: at Oklahoma City
Aug. 4-9: vs. Tacoma
Aug. 11-16: vs. Sacramento
Aug. 18-23: at Albuquerque
Aug. 25-30: vs. Sugar Land
Sept. 1-6: at El Paso
Sept. 8-13: vs. Sacramento
Sept. 15-20: at Sugar Land
