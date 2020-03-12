67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

Aviators president says baseball still in virus standby mode

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2020 - 11:20 am
 

Las Vegas Aviators president Don Logan said it remains to be seen how the coronavirus pandemic will affect baseball.

Logan said Major League Baseball will hold a conference call Thursday afternoon. A conference call among minor league clubs is scheduled Friday, he said.

No spring training or regular-season games have been canceled or postponed. However, Jeff Passan of ESPN said Thursday morning that MLB will announce later in the day that the remainder spring training games will be cancelled.

The city of Oakland Wednesday night banned all events in city-owned venues with 1,000 or more people through March. The A’s at the time said they were working with Major League Baseball on alternative plans for scheduled home games.

That increased speculation the A’s could move games to Las Vegas Ballpark, home of their Triple-A affiliate Aviators. There is precedent for such a move — during the 1996 renovation of the Oakland Coliseum, the A’s opened the season with six games at Cashman Field, two against the Toronto Blue Jays and four against the Detroit Tigers.

Logan said he has not heard from the A’s or any other major league teams about playing games in Las Vegas.

Health experts have said moving games and other events to another location does not make sense when so much is still unknown about the spread of the virus.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
2
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
3
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
4
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
5
NHL officially suspends play because of coronavirus
NHL officially suspends play because of coronavirus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST