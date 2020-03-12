Aviators president says baseball still in virus standby mode

Don Logan said MLB will hold a conference call Thursday afternoon on how to proceed amid the coronavirus pandemic. A conference call among minor league clubs is scheduled Friday.

Las Vegas Aviators players celebrate a 10-2 win over the Sacramento River Cats in their home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aviators president Don Logan said it remains to be seen how the coronavirus pandemic will affect baseball.

Logan said Major League Baseball will hold a conference call Thursday afternoon. A conference call among minor league clubs is scheduled Friday, he said.

No spring training or regular-season games have been canceled or postponed. However, Jeff Passan of ESPN said Thursday morning that MLB will announce later in the day that the remainder spring training games will be cancelled.

A conference call among Major League Baseball owners is scheduled soon. With the mass cancellations of sporting events around the country, MLB is facing enormous pressure to follow suit. While nothing is official, baseball is expected to have an announcement at some point soon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

The city of Oakland Wednesday night banned all events in city-owned venues with 1,000 or more people through March. The A’s at the time said they were working with Major League Baseball on alternative plans for scheduled home games.

That increased speculation the A’s could move games to Las Vegas Ballpark, home of their Triple-A affiliate Aviators. There is precedent for such a move — during the 1996 renovation of the Oakland Coliseum, the A’s opened the season with six games at Cashman Field, two against the Toronto Blue Jays and four against the Detroit Tigers.

Logan said he has not heard from the A’s or any other major league teams about playing games in Las Vegas.

Health experts have said moving games and other events to another location does not make sense when so much is still unknown about the spread of the virus.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.