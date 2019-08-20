87°F
Aviators rally for three runs, win over Aces

August 19, 2019 - 11:22 pm
 

Jorge Mateo’s bunt single and ensuing throwing error by Reno pitcher Damien Magnifico brought in the winning run as the Las Vegas Aviators rallied for three ninth-inning runs and a 6-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the in-state rival Aces on Monday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators (74-52) took the opener of the three-game series and kept pace with El Paso atop the PCL’s Pacific Southern Division. The Chihuahuas beat Fresno, 9-1.

With Las Vegas trailing 5-3, Mark Payton led off the ninth with a single off Magnifico, who came in to start the inning. Franklin Barreto followed with a ground-ball double to left field that scored Payton, and Jonah Heim doubled to center field to plate Barreto.

Pinch runner Trace Loehr replaced Heim, and Mateo followed with a bunt single back to the mound. Magnifico (2-1) threw the ball away at first base, allowing Loehr to score.

J.B. Wendelken (6-2) earned the win for the Aviators with two innings of two-hit relief.

The Aces (59-67) scored four runs in the eighth, highlighted by Tim Locastro’s bases-loaded double, to take a 5-3 lead.

The Aviators continued their seasonlong power show with Seth Brown hitting a pair of solo homers — his 36th in the second inning and 37th in the fourth — and Barreto following with a bases-empty shot, his 17th, in the seventh

■ 2020 schedule: The Aviators will open April 9 against the Albuquerque Isotopes, according to a schedule released Monday by the team. The team’s second Pacific Coast League season affiliated with the Oakland Athletics will feature a 140-game schedule, with 70 home games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The schedule breaks down with 12 home games in April, 15 games each in May and June, 10 games in July, 14 games in August and four games in September. The last game of the 2020 season will be Sept. 7.

The Aviators will face Albuquerque, El Paso, Fresno, Sacramento, Salt Lake and Tacoma twice each at home as members of the PCL’s Pacific Conference. Las Vegas also will host American Conference opponents Iowa, Memphis, Nashville and Omaha.

Las Vegas Aviators’ Seth Brown putting up career numbers
By Terrel Emerson / RJ

In his fifth pro season, the first baseman has hit a career-high 35 home runs and driven in 101 runs for the Aviators, who are contending for a playoff spot in the PCL.

 
3 homers lead Aviators past Isotopes
RJ

Cameron Rupp, Mark Payton and Franklin Barreto homered Sunday night as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-2 in a Pacific Coast League game before 9,513 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Seth Brown gets over 100 RBIs for 2019 as Aviators win
RJ

Seth Brown drove in four runs to give him 101 RBIs on the season as the Las Vegas Aviators edged the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-5 in a Pacific Coast League game Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Isotopes top Aviators 9-7
The Associated Press

Roberto Ramos hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 9-7 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday.

 
Aviators can’t overcome early deficit, lose to Isotopes
The Associated Press

Drew Butera homered and doubled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the Las Vegas Aviators 9-6 on Thursday.

 
Barreto, Neuse power Aviators to series victory
RJ

Franklin Barreto and Sheldon Neuse homered as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-2 Tuesday in a Pacific Coast League game at Werner Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

 
Brown goes deep twice, doubles in winning run for Aviators
By / RJ

Seth Brown homered twice, but it was his run-scoring double in the ninth inning that provided the margin of victory as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-6 in a Pacific Coast League game Monday at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska.

Aviators fall to Omaha in 10 innings
RJ

Kelvin Gutierrez delivered a run-scoring single in the 10th inning Sunday as the Omaha Storm Chasers edged the Las Vegas Aviators 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game in Papillion, Nebraska.

Barreto’s bat lifts Aviators over Omaha
RJ

Franklin Barreto hit a tiebreaking homer, singled and drove in three runs as the Las Vegas Aviators moved to 20 games over .500 with a 6-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska.