Aviators return home to face Salt Lake Bees

The Aviators are back at home for the first time since May 11 after a six-game road trip against the Reno Aces.

Aviators outfielder Luis Barrera, right, jokes around with teammate Greg Deichman during practice at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aviators vs. Salt Lake Bees

What: Six-game, regular-season series

When: May 20-25

Where: Las Vegas Ballpark

How to Watch: The series opener will be broadcast live on YurView on COX Channel 14.

Fan Attendance: Stadium capacity will be 50 percent (around 5,000 fans).

Promotions: Tuesday, May 25 — Las Vegas Reyes de Plata (“Silver Kings”) to celebrate Hispanic/Latino heritage

Las Vegas Aviators outlook: The Aviators are back at home for the first time since May 11 after a six-game road trip against the Reno Aces. A big name to keep an eye on for the Aviators is outfielder Luis Barrera, who is tied for the team lead in runs with 10, leads the team with 15 hits and has posted an impressive .349 batting average through 12 games.

Also keep an eye on pitcher Daulton Jeffries, one of the A’s top prospects who started the year on the injured list. He has been dealing with bicep tendinitis but has begun throwing again and could be in line to return to the lineup.

Salt Lake Bees outlook: Salt Lake is coming off a back-and-forth series with the Tacoma Rainiers which they wrapped up with a 9-3-win Tuesday night. For Salt Lake, look for Brandon Marsh and Jo Adell, who have been pegged the future of the Angels outfield.

Marsh, who is rated at the Los Angeles Angels’ top prospect, was impressive in his Triple-A debut last Thursday against Tacoma, going 2-3 at the plate with two walks, a home run and a stolen base. Adell has struggled through 12 games, hitting .231/.298/.519 with 21 strikeouts.

There was a lot of speculation earlier in the week that Marsh or Adell would be in play for a call-up after Mike Trout was placed on the injured list with a calf strain. The Angels have stated they have no immediate plans to do so.

Contact Aidan Subira at asubira@reviewjournal.com