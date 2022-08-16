93°F
Aviators star catcher called up by A’s for 1st time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2022 - 10:32 am
 
Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers is shown at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las ...
Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers is shown at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Oakland Athletics called up Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers, their top-ranked minor league prospect, on Tuesday.

This is the first time the A’s have promoted Langeliers, 25.

In 92 games with the Aviators, Langeliers batted .286 and led the team in hits (100), home runs (19) and RBIs (56). He was named the MVP of the Futures Game during MLB All-Star weekend last month.

The A’s acquired Langeliers in March from the Atlanta Braves in a trade for All-Star first baseman Matt Olsen.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

