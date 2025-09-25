Aviators sweep Rainiers for 1st PCL championship since 1988 — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Tacoma Rainiers to win the Pacific Coast League championship at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Aviators manager Fran Riordan talks with officials and a Tacoma Rainiers coach before Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators pitcher Aaron Brooks (49) tosses a ball to a Tacoma Rainiers batter during Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators outfielder Nick Martini (38) celebrates a run scored with teammates in the dugout against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators manager Fran Riordan greets outfielder Ryan Lasko (35) in the dark at third base after hitting a two-run homer against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators outfielder Junior Perez (1) watches as a long ball hits the right field fence against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Swing It! Girls perform the National Anthem for Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League championship series with the Aviators facing the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators outfielder Nick Martini (38) takes first base with a mouth piece in against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators outfielder Nick Martini (38) slides home safely against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators catcher Bryan Lavastida (7) arrives home safely against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators outfielder Ryan Lasko (35) hits a two-run homer against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators outfielder Ryan Lasko (35) celebrates heading to the dugout after hitting a two-run homer against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators pitcher Aaron Brooks (49) tosses a ball to a Tacoma Rainiers batter during Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators catcher Bryan Lavastida (7) celebrates a run scored with teammates in the dugout against the Tacoma Rainiers during Game 2 of the Pacific Coast League championship series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 7-3 to win the Pacific Coast League championship Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators swept the best-of-three series after defeating the Rainiers 7-1 in Game 1 on Tuesday. They advance to play the International League champion — either Jacksonville or Scranton/Wilkes-Barre — in the Triple-A title game at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Ryan Lasko hit a two-run homer and Luke Mann hit a three-run homer in the Aviators’ win Wednesday. The victory gave the team its third PCL title and first since 1988.

