Aviators sweep Rainiers for 1st PCL championship since 1988 — PHOTOS
The Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Tacoma Rainiers to win the Pacific Coast League championship at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 7-3 to win the Pacific Coast League championship Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The Aviators swept the best-of-three series after defeating the Rainiers 7-1 in Game 1 on Tuesday. They advance to play the International League champion — either Jacksonville or Scranton/Wilkes-Barre — in the Triple-A title game at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Ryan Lasko hit a two-run homer and Luke Mann hit a three-run homer in the Aviators’ win Wednesday. The victory gave the team its third PCL title and first since 1988.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
