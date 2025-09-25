83°F
Aviators

Aviators sweep Rainiers for 1st PCL championship since 1988 — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2025 - 9:36 pm
 

The Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 7-3 to win the Pacific Coast League championship Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators swept the best-of-three series after defeating the Rainiers 7-1 in Game 1 on Tuesday. They advance to play the International League champion — either Jacksonville or Scranton/Wilkes-Barre — in the Triple-A title game at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Ryan Lasko hit a two-run homer and Luke Mann hit a three-run homer in the Aviators’ win Wednesday. The victory gave the team its third PCL title and first since 1988.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

