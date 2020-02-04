47°F
Aviators

Aviators tickets go on sale next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2020 - 11:24 am
 

Football season is officially over which means baseball is right around the corner.

The Aviators will begin their second season at Las Vegas Ballpark on April 9 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m., the team announced Tuesday.

Individual game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale Monday at noon, and can be purchased at the Las Vegas Ballpark box office and through Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices start at:

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $31.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

4 Topps Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Social/Berm: $13.00 + Fees

Last season, the Aviators led minor league baseball in attendance with a total of 650,934 in 70 games.

Later this month, Las Vegas Ballpark will host Big League Weekend featuring the Oakland Athletics, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

