Aviators top 10: Jeffries, pitching staff coming around

1. Getting (more) guys out

In this space last week it was noted the the Aviators’ Daulton Jeffries had lowered his earned-run average to a “closer to respectable” 5.25. On Tuesday, the right-hander checked El Paso on two runs over six innings during which he struck out a season-high nine and lowered his ERA to an even closer to respectable 5.00.

A's Minor League Report – July 21, 2021: RHP Daulton Jefferies allowed two runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings in his third straight quality start for Las Vegas…his 1.22 WHIP ranks seventh among Triple-A pitchers. pic.twitter.com/skL9C4Ftzy — AthleticsPR (@AthleticsPR) July 21, 2021

2. James dandy

If Jeffries keeps getting guys out, he soon may be joining James Kaprielian in Oakland. The Aviators’ opening-night pitcher tossed six shutout innings against the Angels Tuesday to improve his record to 5-3 and lower his ERA to 2.65.

Heck of a day, @JamesKaprielian 👏 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K pic.twitter.com/CpH3jaSgSh — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 20, 2021

3. Back to (almost) normal

After lighting up the scoreboard during most of the season, the Aviators beat struggling El Paso five times in six tries during the recent homestand with most of the wins coming in relatively low-scoring games. The Aviators scored double digits only once, and their only loss came in a 3-2 game they led 1-0 after seven innings.

That's a REYES DE PLATA WIN! pic.twitter.com/KOknVFE3FX — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) July 21, 2021

4. Pitching in

The Aviators’ starting rotation allowed just 23 hits and seven walks in 33 innings against El Paso. Jesús Luzardo, Miguel Romero, Paul Blackburn and Jefferies all went at least five innings, with Jeffries doing it twice.

Only one of Daulton Jeffries' spring appearances has been televised so he's flying under the radar. But he also did this to Mookie Betts, and I think he's coming for that 5th rotation spot. pic.twitter.com/Ao1T7l62cu — Eric Samulski (@SamskiNYC) March 24, 2021

5. Baseball gods respond

And then the Aviators’ 4-3 extra-inning victory over the Chihuahuas Tuesday was twice delayed by lightning. Draw your own conclusions.

6. Frank the Tank: Distant rumble

After tearing up Triple-A West with 16 homers, 41 RBIs and a .317 batting average that earned him a promotion to the A’s (where he homered in his first at-bat), first baseman Frank Schwindel was sent back to Las Vegas July 12 — and claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs six days later. In his first game with the Iowa Cubs, Schwindel went 2-for-5 with another long ball and drove in four.

Your @GreatClips Clip of the Game is Frank Schwindel's first hit as a member of the Cubs organization last night! pic.twitter.com/T2uHkeB09w — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 21, 2021

7. They all count

After splitting a rain-suspended doubleheader at Salt Lake Friday, the Aviators have won 12 of their past 17 games. Five of the victories were against El Paso (27-38). But when the pitching staff sports an ERA of 6.29, sometimes you don’t throw the little fish back in the lake.

Tonight’s game has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/G3kWJC8BhP — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) July 23, 2021

8. For Pete’s sake

Aviators shortstop Pete Kozma extended his latest mini-hitting streak to six games in the opener at Salt Lake, giving him five hitting streaks of at least five games this season. Good for him, though Joe DiMaggio probably wouldn’t have been that impressed.

Joe Dimaggio's 56 game hitting streak came to an end, July 17, 1941. He started a 16 game hitting streak the next game. pic.twitter.com/wPqPB0TS5I — Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) July 17, 2021

9. Hitless Homer

Homer Bailey has allowed five hits in five innings for the Aviators since signing a minor league contract with the A’s — which is five more than he allowed on both Sept. 28, 2012, and July 2, 2013, when he tossed no-hitters against the Pirates and Giants. It was the third time in MLB history and the first since Nolan Ryan in 1974-75 that a pitcher fired the last no-hitter of one season and the first of the next.

Well now that we are in a weather delay here at @SaltLakeBees V @AviatorsLV game, I guess I’ll post this great play by Homer Bailey in the 1st IN. #oaklandathletics #MiLB pic.twitter.com/pTbYC8ilmv — Matt (@bsblshots42) July 23, 2021

10. Aviators quick quiz

Who was the only player to steal more than 15 bases in his rookie big league season, hit an inside-the-park home run and hit for the cycle (single, double, triple, home run in the same game) as a Triple-A player in Las Vegas: A: Roberto Alomar. B. Carlos Baerga. C: Kevin McReynolds. D: John Kruk.

And happy 54th to @JohnKruk_ESPN, who won the 1985 PCL batting title (.351) with the Las Vegas Stars. pic.twitter.com/e2mcQ6DlYx — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) February 9, 2015

(The correct answer is John Kruk, who stole 18 bases for the 1987 San Diego Padres and was the first Las Vegas Star to hit an inside-the-park HR (vs. Portland in 1985) and hit for the cycle (vs. Edmonton in 1984).