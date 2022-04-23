71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
If you are having problems accessing today’s e-Edition, please click on this link VIEW E-EDITION
Aviators

Aviators Top 5: Barrera walks off another victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2022 - 1:20 pm
 
Aviators Luis Barrera (13) throws the ball during a team workout at the Las Vegas Ballpark in L ...
Aviators Luis Barrera (13) throws the ball during a team workout at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
In this May 4, 2021, file photo, Aviators outfielder Luis Barrera, right, jokes around with tea ...
In this May 4, 2021, file photo, Aviators outfielder Luis Barrera, right, jokes around with teammate Greg Deichman during practice at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
In this April 5, file photo, Las Vegas Aviators outfielder Luis Barrera (13) celebrates after s ...
In this April 5, file photo, Las Vegas Aviators outfielder Luis Barrera (13) celebrates after scoring the winning run during the eighth innings against Reno Aces during team’s home opener game at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Aviators won 3-2. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Aviators outfielder Luis Barrera, left, jokes around with teammates during practice at Las Vega ...
Aviators outfielder Luis Barrera, left, jokes around with teammates during practice at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

1. Late heroics: Former A’s top prospect Luis Barrera began the current home stand at Las Vegas Ballpark the same way he ended the first one — by hitting a walk-off home run and receiving a Gatorade bath at home plate, this one after a 9-7 win over El Paso.

2. Stiff upper lip: Even more impressive is that the game-winning blast Barrera hit Tuesday night came a day after the 26-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic cleared waivers and the A’s designated him for assignment — i.e., removed him from their 40-man roster.

3. One for the mantel: Nick Allen collected his first major league hit — a hustle double to right field in the A’s 6-4 victory over the Orioles Thursday — after Oakland recalled the infield prospect from the Aviators on Monday. Allen also made his first MLB error Thursday on an errant throw to first base though he probably won’t remember that as much as the double.

4. Blasts from (recent) past: Six of the 10 players in the A’s starting lineup Friday night — third baseman Sheldon Neuse, DH Sean Murphy, first baseman Seth Brown, catcher Austin Allen, right fielder Mickey McDonald and second baseman Allen — have played for the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark since it opened in 2019. The A’s lost 8-1 to Texas, but the Aviators are still proud of those guys.

5. Photobomb: McDonald and Allen, who were drafted by the A’s in 2017 and came up through the minors together, made their MLB debuts one day apart this week. Allen’s dad posted a social media photo of the pals standing side by side at Oakland Coliseum.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Plane flips over while waiting on runway at Las Vegas airport
Plane flips over while waiting on runway at Las Vegas airport
2
Steve Wynn finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion, flips Florida house
Steve Wynn finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion, flips Florida house
3
Barry Manilow cancels again at Westgate Las Vegas
Barry Manilow cancels again at Westgate Las Vegas
4
200,000-year-old Red Rock Canyon wall tagged with graffiti
200,000-year-old Red Rock Canyon wall tagged with graffiti
5
LETTER: A picture says a thousand words
LETTER: A picture says a thousand words
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST