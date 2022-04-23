Aviators Top 5: Barrera walks off another victory

Former A’s top prospect began the current home stand the same way he ended the first one — by hitting a walk-off home run and receiving a Gatorade bath at home plate.

1. Late heroics: Former A’s top prospect Luis Barrera began the current home stand at Las Vegas Ballpark the same way he ended the first one — by hitting a walk-off home run and receiving a Gatorade bath at home plate, this one after a 9-7 win over El Paso.

THAT'S ANOTHER WALK-OFF WIN FOR LUIS BARRERA 🎉 pic.twitter.com/z9TkDhoaSa — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 20, 2022

2. Stiff upper lip: Even more impressive is that the game-winning blast Barrera hit Tuesday night came a day after the 26-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic cleared waivers and the A’s designated him for assignment — i.e., removed him from their 40-man roster.

Don’t blink or you’ll miss it 🤯 Luis Barrera with an INSIDE THE PARK HOME RUN 👏 OKC 8, LV 3 pic.twitter.com/p1mVoxnhe4 — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 24, 2021

3. One for the mantel: Nick Allen collected his first major league hit — a hustle double to right field in the A’s 6-4 victory over the Orioles Thursday — after Oakland recalled the infield prospect from the Aviators on Monday. Allen also made his first MLB error Thursday on an errant throw to first base though he probably won’t remember that as much as the double.

FIRST BIG LEAGUE HIT FOR NICK ALLEN pic.twitter.com/DtilzyB8rK — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 21, 2022

4. Blasts from (recent) past: Six of the 10 players in the A’s starting lineup Friday night — third baseman Sheldon Neuse, DH Sean Murphy, first baseman Seth Brown, catcher Austin Allen, right fielder Mickey McDonald and second baseman Allen — have played for the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark since it opened in 2019. The A’s lost 8-1 to Texas, but the Aviators are still proud of those guys.

The @Athletics starting lineup tonight included 6 players who have played for the @AviatorsLV since 2019. Crazy! — Matt Jacob (@MattRJacob) April 23, 2022

5. Photobomb: McDonald and Allen, who were drafted by the A’s in 2017 and came up through the minors together, made their MLB debuts one day apart this week. Allen’s dad posted a social media photo of the pals standing side by side at Oakland Coliseum.

I’m not crying, you are 🥺💚 https://t.co/uzmrPKg4Fk — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 22, 2022

