Aviators Top 5: Two top prospects carrying club

Catcher Shea Langeliers and infielder Nick Allen have been as good as advertised during the first two weeks of the Pacific Coast League season.

The Las Vegas Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers (33) speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal during media day at the Las Vegas ballpark on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Aviators Top 5

1. Good as advertised: Catcher Shea Langeliers (ranked No. 2 among the parent A’s top minor league prospects) and infielder Nick Allen (rated No. 5) have carried the Aviators through the first two weeks of the season. Langeliers led the team with three homers and eight RBIs heading into a Saturday night game at Salt Lake City. Allen topped the Aviators with a .395 batting average, nine runs scored and three stolen bases.

438 feet for Shea Langeliers 💪 The @Athletics’ No. 2 prospect crushed his third homer of the year for the @AviatorsLV. pic.twitter.com/vGccwqDXPn — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 10, 2022

2. Large, in charge: Twitter user Matt@bsblshots 42 in describing Eric Thames’ long home run to the top of the right-field berm at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City in an 8-5 Aviators’ victory Friday night: “That is a large dude with a large swing.”

THE Eric Thames just smoked this pitch over the berm. That is a large dude with a large swing. @Athletics @AviatorsLV #MiLB pic.twitter.com/SXi7cq3e01 — Matt (@bsblshots42) April 16, 2022

3. Fan jam: After attendance figures were added for the first week of the season, the Aviators led all of Triple-A baseball with a head count of 43,041.

Had tons of fun opening week. Excited to be a season ticket holder pic.twitter.com/7cw4qa5J79 — Katlyn Brady (@bradykatlyn3) April 13, 2022

4. Coming up: The Aviators host El Paso and Tacoma in a season-long 12-game home stand at Las Vegas Ballpark that begins Tuesday. Promotions include: Multiple $2 Beer Nights (April 21 and 28); Finn the Bat Dog T-Shirt Night (April 23) and Star Wars Night (April 30).

A double homestand means double the baseball, and double the fun. Check out our upcoming promotions for the rest of April! — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 15, 2022

5. Visiting player to watch: El Paso outfielder Trayce Thompson is the son of former Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA No. 1 overall draft pick Mychal Thompson and brother of five-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors. Trayce Thompson has played in five MLB seasons with four MLB clubs: Cubs, A’s, White Sox and Dodgers.

Trayce Thompson Tater Tracker: 4 407 Feet | 113.8 MPH | 29 degree Launch Angle#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/4uLrHJpuiq — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) April 14, 2022

