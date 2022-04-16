76°F
Aviators Top 5: Two top prospects carrying club

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2022 - 12:40 pm
 
The Las Vegas Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers (33) speaks during an interview with the Review- ...
The Las Vegas Aviators catcher Shea Langeliers (33) speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal during media day at the Las Vegas ballpark on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Aviators Top 5

1. Good as advertised: Catcher Shea Langeliers (ranked No. 2 among the parent A’s top minor league prospects) and infielder Nick Allen (rated No. 5) have carried the Aviators through the first two weeks of the season. Langeliers led the team with three homers and eight RBIs heading into a Saturday night game at Salt Lake City. Allen topped the Aviators with a .395 batting average, nine runs scored and three stolen bases.

2. Large, in charge: Twitter user Matt@bsblshots 42 in describing Eric Thames’ long home run to the top of the right-field berm at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City in an 8-5 Aviators’ victory Friday night: “That is a large dude with a large swing.”

3. Fan jam: After attendance figures were added for the first week of the season, the Aviators led all of Triple-A baseball with a head count of 43,041.

4. Coming up: The Aviators host El Paso and Tacoma in a season-long 12-game home stand at Las Vegas Ballpark that begins Tuesday. Promotions include: Multiple $2 Beer Nights (April 21 and 28); Finn the Bat Dog T-Shirt Night (April 23) and Star Wars Night (April 30).

5. Visiting player to watch: El Paso outfielder Trayce Thompson is the son of former Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA No. 1 overall draft pick Mychal Thompson and brother of five-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors. Trayce Thompson has played in five MLB seasons with four MLB clubs: Cubs, A’s, White Sox and Dodgers.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

